Have you ever wondered what the population distribution of what is now the United States looked like in 1492 — 50 years before the first European settlements in the country? Well, you're in luck. Twitter user Robert Williams created this map envisioning the population density of the US all those years ago.

Based on a variety of sources, including archeological data and explorers' chronicles, the map that Williams has constructed is an interesting, though not authoritative or scientifically accurate, representation of the country's population density in 1492.

The population density along the Mississipi River Valley is likely linked to the presence of the Mississippian culture, a Native American civilization that flourished in what is now southeastern US from around 800 CE to 1600 CE. The dense patch in what's now New Mexico and Arizona was likely occupied by the Ancestral Puebloans, as other Reddit users have pointed out. And if you're interested in the methodology used to create the map, you can read more here.



[Via Reddit]