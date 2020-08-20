Someone Removed The Polarization Filter From An iPhone, And This Is Some 007-Level Tech Wizardry
Sometimes you just don't want people to see what's on your phone.
[Via Geekologie]
Two and a half years ago I went to a conference to take portraits of people who believe the earth is flat. I thought it would be straightforward photography project. It was not.
Twitter loves the ads. Does that matter?
"My daughter suddenly realized that my identical twin sister and I look very much alike, and it seemingly made her question which one of us was her mother. Mom is the one in the burgundy shirt."
The success might help scientists troubleshoot problems with a data-collection project that dates back to the Apollo era.
"The stock market is a story worth telling, so why not tell it through art?"
Watch rally car driver Sébastien Ogier navigate through the roads of the 2017 Rally Finland like there's nothing to it.
The story behind the graphic isn't as cheerful as you might expect.
If not for the pandemic, it most likely would have happened back in July. While we wait, we'll be using this post to highlight some of our top purchases and a handful of the best live deals.
Julie Nolke hilariously distills all of the annoying quips said by those ubiquitous travel Instagrammers that make a living by sharing their globetrotting experiences.
"This is not a normal situation or a normal school year, and schools need to understand that."
Bannon and three others are accused of defrauding donors who gave hundreds of thousands to the online "Build the Wall" campaign.
Just a sweet moment of someone's cat taking a snooze.
More than 5,541,300 people in the US have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 173,000 have died, according to a New York Times database.
Kevin the Golden Retriever visited the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and met a dolphin named Winter.
Jay J. Armes is a legendary and controversial Texan investigator with hooks for hands and six decades chasing criminals. This was his most epic murder case ever.
For two decades, Patrick Cashin worked as the MTA's official photographer, documenting the ins and outs of one of the world's busiest transit systems.
A toy whistle packaged in boxes of Cap'n Crunch cereal allowed hackers access into AT&T's analog system and gave them unlimited long-distance phone calls.
The largest crowdfunding site in the world puts up a mirror to who we are and what matters most to us. Try not to look away.
96 feet long, 13 feet tall and 40 years missing — but we set out to find it. And we're very, very close.
One man's trash is another man's treasure.
Pro-police activists are gathering across New York. What do they want?
Saving democracy sometimes requires unique solutions.
People online are losing their minds over rumors that the cursed doll that appears in the 'Conjuring' movies has escaped from a museum.
The cremated remains are a reminder of what archaeology can, and can't, tell us.
Welcome to the Matrix. Oops, we mean the NBA.
"It's felt increasingly less safe as time's going on, as the gym has had more and more people in there."
"Son, today I'll teach you about bugs."
With the film hitting Netflix, it's a good time to re-evaluate why his performance works better than Hugh Jackman's.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
It turns out money can buy friendship in this disturbingly too close to home short film.
The first hours of MTV aired on August 1, 1981. Here's what the program looked like.
Little St. James has been a source of speculation and mystery since Epstein's arrest. Now anyone can visit it digitally.
This is a guy who has seen a lot of sh*t in his life and is unfazed by anything at this point.
The Cincinnati Reds released a statement saying, "He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts."
An amino acid called L-cysteine was found to relieve symptoms.
The actor reveals his insecurities in starring in the 1999 teen comedy which helped launch his career.
Toward an understanding of the politics of online intimacy.
Elon Musk loves memes. When it comes to internet-speak, other Fortune 500 CEOs are the virgins, and he is the Chad. Tulsa spent the last few months going full galaxy brain in an attempt to land the Cybertruck factory. And it nearly worked.
"He has shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends."
How whiteness dilutes voices of color at public radio stations.
From political power brokers to the entire island of Manhattan, a varied cast of taunting insiders has inadvertently driven Donald Trump's lifelong revenge march toward the White House. This is what it's like to be one of them.
It's hard to put to words why this is so moving to us, but it is.
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in a coma and on a ventilator in a hospital intensive care unit after falling ill from suspected poisoning that his allies believe is linked to his political activity.
While the most likely outcome is an Apple victory — the Supreme Court has been pretty consistent in holding that companies do not have a "duty to deal" — every decision the company makes that favors only itself, and not society generally, is an invitation to examine just how important the iPhone is to, well, everything.
The Fisher DAC-145 was a CD changer/turntable hybrid. What could possibly go wrong?
The English colonists who settled the so-called Lost Colony before disappearing from history simply went to live with their native friends — the Croatoans of Hatteras, according to a new book.
