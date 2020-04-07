Launched for the first time just before Thanksgiving 2019, Pistol Lake's initial batch of joggers sold out within a few days.

What they call Minimalist Joggers, made from a versatile and environmentally-conscious fabric called Eclon, was the company's first foray into fully-legged apparel - but it certainly won't be their last.

The Los Angeles-based company has always been deft on its feet - first inventing their own proprietary fabric, Eudae, made from recycled water bottles and Eucalyptus, and now their temporary pivot to sew maks for frontline medical workers during Coronavirus efforts - but the Minimalist Joggers were not always viewed as a guaranteed success.

"For a long time, we've stuck to our bread and butter best-selling products like henleys," Ryan Light, Pistol Lake's CEO told us in an interview. "We pour loads of time and money into product development to make sure we get things right, so making something new like the joggers were definitely a big swing for us."

They might be $80, but they're worth every single penny - just ask their enthusiastic and tight-knit community on Reddit. Customers often leave glowing comments on the company's team-run subreddit and site, with one saying "these are legit the best thing I've put on my legs." While another eager fan noted that "the look is fantastic and they perform in all walks of life - I just signed up for the waitlist for 3 more pairs!"

Whether the use right now is for casual, physical, or on adventures, the Joggers stand up remarkably well to just about everything. Even if we're all mostly staying at home these days, the Minimalist Joggers ace that test too.

"We believe that we're making the world's most comfortable and versatile menswear," Will Sulinski, Pistol Lake's founder and Head of Product said. "And the Minimalist Joggers prove that we have a legitimate stake in this side of the industry."

But another added bonus to Pistol Lake's comfy joggers is that all their clothes are made ethically in the United States, more specifically right at home in Los Angeles. Given their promise to never outsource jobs, they're able to work with local factories that pay livable wages.

Even cooler, Light told us that they haven't spent a dime on major marketing campaigns. Other than a few ads here and there on Facebook and Instagram, the five-person team has thrived on word-of-mouth sales and a devoted group of consumers.

Over the next year, he's not entirely sure what their product line will look like, but the Minimalist Joggers and a handful of Eudae-built shirts have an incredible amount of sticking power.

Startup life is never easy, but little victories for Light, Sulinski, and the rest of his small team indicate that they're steadily growing along the right path. Understandably, they've been psyched about the Joggers they can't seem to keep in stock - and, well, that's for good reason: They're simply incredible.