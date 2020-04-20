Is mom still making do with some janky tech or an ugly accessory? Here's a good opportunity to give her something for Mother's Day that she'll actually use day-in and day-out.

If she's running low on space for photos, videos and apps, a nice big micro SD card is a smart choice. And if you're playing "Animal Crossing" together, she's going to want plenty of space for screenshots of her decked out house and wardrobe.

Don't let mom suffer through the laggy smart TV interface to watch her favorite shows. Get her a nice streaming box, and she'll be able easily to binge-watch "Nailed It!" with the rest of us.

No case? Cheap case? That won't stand! Give mom a stylish Otterbox case, and she won't have to worry so much about accidental drops or dings.

Give her a premium reading experience this Mother's Day, and her lockdown is going to get much more tolerable. And now that they're waterproof, reading in the tub or by the pool is no problem.

Smart speakers don't have to be tinny and lame — they can actually sound fantastic. Give her some of these Sonos One speakers, and she'll be able to jam properly out wherever she sees fit.

If her laptop is more than a little ancient, buying an upgrade would be incredibly kind. The MacBook Air is a nice little machine that's easy to carry and work with anywhere.

Hear that? It's a whole lot of racket that mom ain't tryna hear, ya heard? Some nice high-end noise-cancelling headphones could go a long way toward reducing her stress right now.

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.