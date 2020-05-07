When COVID-19 reached the United States, it brought tons of uncertainty for businesses large and small. L.A.-based men's clothing company Pistol Lake was no exception. By mid-March, Ryan Light, Pistol Lake's CEO, was unsure if he'd be able to keep employees staffed or if the warehouse or sewers could even legally operate. Thankfully, Light came up with the ever-rare win-win-win trifecta.

Since the pandemic began, the collective world has struggled to find, manufacture, and provide effective PPE to frontline healthcare workers. In fact, n95 masks were in such short supply that many providers were asked to wear truckstop bandanas to work. Pistol Lake decided that they couldn't just sit on the sidelines, so they started making masks.

As Light tells us, March was so hectic that regulations and processes were almost changing daily.

"During those very early weeks, knowing what to make, how to make it, who to make it for, and who wanted or needed it was a confusing mess," Light said. "We took to Reddit, Twitter, Slack, Facebook, got email intros, made cold calls, talked to a handful of professionals, you name it - just in hopes of answering the question: "Exactly what should we be making and for who?"

Pistol Lake's Andrew Kneisley, the long-time product development leader, tracked down a large cache of Oxford fabric, once used to create a now-defunct item, and got to work. Originally, the team believed they could help the most by supplying masks to healthcare facilities – so that's where they started. But when Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles' Mayor, suggested that the general public needed any available help too, they decided to add them to the website for purchase.

In two days flat, Pistol Lake sold out of 200 three-packs of gray face masks.

With that staggering demand confirmed, the team immediately searched for even more fabric. This time, Light and Kneisley came back with white and two differently-threaded variations. Once put up for pre-sale, those began to fly off the shelf as well too.

"We talk about this rare win-win-win and whether it really exists," Light told us. "But this certainly makes us believe that it does. We got to protect the public, donate to other helpful healthcare organizations, and keep our factory open and healthy. A win-win-win, unbelievably."

The organization Light mentions is none other than maskson.org, a non-profit that is 3D printing adapters to turn off-the-shelf full-face snorkels into life-saving medical masks with a medical-grade filter. Better, a portion of every Pistol Lake mask sale will go directly to them.

As the world continues to need avenues for safer healthcare - whether as PPE in hospitals or for regular day-to-use - Pistol Lake is committed to helping out any way they can.

Post provided by our friends at Pistol Lake.

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.