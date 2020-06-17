Forget to order something cool for Dad? Maybe your shipment got delayed. It's fine — there are still plenty of great gifts available to help make Father's Day special this year.

Huckberry has some of the nicest clothes, outdoor gear and home goods around. If that sounds like something Dad might like, you can snag him a digital gift card so he can pick out his own gifts.



And even if that's not really his bag, you can find loads of digital gift cards at Amazon.

Audiobooks are the perfect way for Dad to get his reading done while he's busy around the house or on the road. Heck, they're also a nice way to pass the time while he's simply relaxing in on the porch.

If Dad doesn't already have Prime, giving him a membership is a no-brainer. Not only will he get free shipping on his orders, but the wealth of streaming video and music included with Prime makes this gift invaluable.

Is Dad getting into the world of woodworking? This ebook is packed with valuable information for getting the most out of his hobby.

Lots and lots of Dads are fascinated with the history and logistics of the second World War. This ebook is jam-packed with informative maps to help communicate exactly what happened during each major moment, and any history buff will find something to appreciate about it.

If Dad has an eye for birds, and a certain sense of humor, this lighthearted ebook will help him learn everything he needs to know about those damn birds in the back yard.

Now's a good time for Dad to learn something new. If he's always wanted to learn to play music, this exceedingly well-liked ebook will give him everything needed to hit the ground running.

