Even if the new school year starts at home, it's a good idea to evaluate what tech you or your loved ones will need to make the most out of this uncertain situation.

We've sorted through some of our very favorite tech items, and collected a handful that we think students would truly benefit from. If you're in the market for a new computer or some smart accessories, here's what we recommend.

For those of us who need a lightweight minimalist machine that's conducive to knocking out homework on the couch or at a coffee shop, this 11.6-inch Chromebook is a smart purchase.

Need a bigger laptop with beefier internals and Windows support? This 15.6-inch laptop from Asus is just the workhorse you're looking for.

Not only is an iPad optimal for reading and video conferences, it's well-suited for many creative academic endeavors as well. Grab an Apple Pencil, and you've got a digital art setup that's easy to love.

Plan on doing a whole lot of reading this semester? Do your eyes a favor, and invest in a proper eReader. The Kindle is reasonably priced, and it even comes with a built-in front light for nighttime reading.

Don't be stuck to an outlet. Keep a power bank with you, and you'll stay juiced up all day long.

The track pad and keyboard on your laptop are just fine for working away from the desk, but a proper wireless keyboard and mouse makes everything so much better. They're absolutely worth the investment.

