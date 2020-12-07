People In Massachusetts Deal With Snow A Lot Differently Than The Rest Of Us
This snow? Nothing to be afraid of.
[Via TikTok]
The decade-long hunt captured the world's attention, but when it finally ended last June, everyone still wanted to know: who had solved the mystery? This week, as legal proceedings threaten his anonymity, a 32-year-old medical student is ready to go on the record.
For people stressed or intimidated by fitness culture.
Tai chi practitioner Chen Yong did not fare well at all in this match against MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong.
I'm desperate.
Donald Trump questioned where Barack Obama was born. The president called the man who's succeeding him "unfit." But there's ample precedent for their mutual antipathy.
We had no idea how fast a hippo could tear across a river.
A send-off to the many NYC restaurants, bars, stores, hotels, and businesses, big and small, that closed in 2020 during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Our public messaging about the virus should explain the real costs — in graphic terms — of catching the virus.
When working-from-home situations lead to even more unexpected mishaps and bloopers.
"I've always loved my name," says Karen Hayes, who started the hashtag #NotAllKarens.
Divorce rates are increasing around the world, and relationship experts warn the pandemic-induced break-up curve may not have peaked yet.
Mario Lopez is Colonel Sanders in this bonkers mini-movie presented by KFC and Lifetime.
One editor shares his biggest takeaways from 12 months without beef, pork, poultry or fowl.
The past couple months were defined by people clamoring for Clubhouse invites. But there are also chaotic downsides that risk scaring off potential users.
"As you saw, that wasn't terribly difficult."
String theorists are making the case for flipping physics on its head.
The poorly-drawn melancholy bald man is the Extremely Online's Mona Lisa, and like da Vinci's masterwork, he's stood the test of time.
Art With Me, an art and music festival that ran November 11-15 in Tulum, Mexico, promised to "nurture personal growth." Many attendees got COVID instead — and brought it back to the US.
YouTuber A.B. Cannon adds color and sharpness to photographs that are over 160-years-old, originally from the Civil War era.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told BBC Radio 4 that he memorized his employees' license plate numbers to track their work hours.
Jack the 4-year-old boxer seems to be distrustful to the blanket of snow that suddenly magically appeared overnight.
In the German league, Stuttgart's striker Silas Wamangituka tested his opponents' patience in the final minutes of the game.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The inspirational executive seemed to lose his way after moving to a mansion in Utah and giving up his corporate role, including a starvation diet and fascination with fire.
Experts have calculated that there are currently 7,117 languages around the world. The real answer is a bit more complex than that.
In June alone, British consumers spent over £325,000 on puppies that didn't even exist.
We're really in need of some holly jolly feelings right now, so we're definitely wearing these hats around the office.
Grab some rubbing alcohol, compressed air, cotton swabs, toothpicks and a microfibre cloth.
Atherton, California — home to Silicon Valley heavyweights — isn't technically a gated community. But its laws create walls of their own
Remember when we missed our co-workers and actively wanted to attend a virtual happy hour? Those days are long gone.
From "Tiger King" prosecutions to new pangolin protections, not everything in 2020 has been doom and gloom.
Consider this a sneak preview of tomorrow.
It's impossible to believe that there are still people who are taking pictures with a box camera that is over 100 years old.
"StickyGate" is just one of the reasons for the uproar over the extraordinarily close race between Claudia Tenney, a Republican, and Representative Anthony Brindisi.
On December 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, killing 2,403 Americans and injuring more than 1,000 others. Within the week, the US had officially entered World War II.
Kevin James, a father of four, jokes about how both parents and children play favorites.
The soon-to-be-former president will be subject to the same rules as the rest of us — but for how long?
A first-person account of a COVID-era existential layover in Australia.
Some need alarm clocks. Some only need a handful of peanuts.
The Fox News host had no time for the Secretary of Health and Human Services refusing to acknowledge Joe Biden as the President-elect.
The high-stakes gamble and false assumptions that detonated Pearl Harbor 79 years ago.
It's mind-boggling how far Michael Klimkowski got as he successfully made his way into a Joel Osteen show without a ticket.
Trawick was alone in his apartment when an officer pushed open the door. He was holding a bread knife and a stick. "Why are you in my home?" he asked. He never got an answer.
A Texas medical examiner's preliminary findings say a man found dead Thursday was killed by a wild animal, possibly a mountain lion, but state wildlife officials are disputing that report.
You would not believe the amount of gunk that get's clogged in an iPhone.
Romain Grosjean's F1 car slammed into a wall at 137 mph and burst into flames. He walked away because of decades of work by unsung scientists and engineers.