With fears heightening about the spread of the Coronavirus in the United States, shoppers have quickly emptied the shelves of Costcos across the country, buying up cases of toilet paper, bottled water, paper towels and hand sanitizer. From Seattle to New York City, photos and video of the big box store being picked clean by frenzied buyers are being quickly disseminated around social media.

Panic Clorox wipes buying at costco in San Francisco today. This pallet was 4 feet tall just two minutes ago b4 I got the video out. Cray cray #clorox #SanFrancisco #costco pic.twitter.com/maF2coYkco — AHiTH filmfest 2020 (@AHITHFF) February 29, 2020

Checkout line insanity at the Lynnwood Costco 45 minutes after open on a Monday morning. #CoronaVirusSeattle pic.twitter.com/pbe2eEwv0F — Jim Lundgren (@JimLundgrenPhot) March 3, 2020

The run on goods at Costco is real. Here's my local store today…in the area where you'd normally find toilet paper, paper towels, tissue, etc. $COST#coronavirus #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/Ynaeh3w0zh — Dominic Chu (@TheDomino) March 3, 2020

no toilet paper or water bottles at costco today. kinda scary 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LKf5O47obP — naomi (@notnajz) March 2, 2020