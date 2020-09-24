Here Are The Letters Outgoing Presidents Have Left Their Successors
Ours has always been a fragile democracy — all democracies are — but over the last four years, its fragility has become ever more apparent by the day. You need look no further than The Atlantic's November cover story by Barton Gellman, published just yesterday: it's titled "The Election That Could Break America." Fragile things can and do break, after all.
The story largely concerns one of the great hallmarks of our system of government, the peaceful transition of power from one president to the next. A hallmark though it may be, it has never been guaranteed. "Our Constitution does not secure the peaceful transition of power, but rather presupposes it," the legal scholar Lawrence Douglas writes in his book "Will He Go?" about the 2020 election.
No sooner had Gellman's story been published than President Trump, answering questions at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the general election. "There won't be a transfer, frankly," Trump said. "There'll be a continuation."
Such was the political climate in the United States on Thursday that Michael Beschloss, author of "Presidents of War," tweeted a picture of the letter that the defeated George H.W. Bush left in the Oval Office for Bill Clinton, reminding us all of what a peaceful transfer of power looks like.
It reads:
Jan. 20, 1993
Dear Bill,
When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too.
I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described.
There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I'm not a very good one to give advice; but just don't let the critics discourage you or push you off course.
You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well.
Your success now is our country's success. I am rooting hard for you.
Good Luck — George
We gathered some other letters that outgoing presidents have written to their successors. Scroll down to read Bill Clinton's to George W. Bush, Bush's to Barack Obama and Obama's to Donald Trump.
From President Clinton To President Bush
January 20, 2001
Dear George,
Today you embark on the greatest venture, with the greatest honor, that can come to an American citizen.
Like me, you are especially fortunate to lead our country in a time of profound and largely positive change, when old questions, not just about the role of government, but about the very nature of our nation, must be answered anew.
You lead a proud, decent, good people. And from this day you are President of all of us. I salute you and wish you success and much happiness.
The burdens you now shoulder are great but often exaggerated. The sheer joy of doing what you believe is right is inexpressible.
My prayers are with you and your family. Godspeed.
Sincerely, Bill
From President George W. Bush To President Obama
Jan. 20, 2009
Dear Barack,
Congratulations on becoming our President. You have just begun a fantastic chapter in your life.
Very few have had the honor of knowing the responsibility you now feel. Very few know the excitement of the moment and the challenges you will face.
There will be trying moments. The critics will rage. Your "friends" will disappoint you. But, you will have an Almighty God to comfort you, a family who loves you, and a country that is pulling for you, including me. No matter what comes, you will be inspired by the character and compassion of the people you now lead.
God bless you.
Sincerely,
GW
From President Obama To President Trump
Dear Mr. President –
Congratulations on a remarkable run. Millions have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of party, should hope for expanded prosperity and security during your tenure.
This is a unique office, without a clear blueprint for success, so I don't know that any advice from me will be particularly helpful. Still, let me offer a few reflections from the past 8 years.
First, we've both been blessed, in different ways, with great good fortune. Not everyone is so lucky. It's up to us to do everything we can (to) build more ladders of success for every child and family that's willing to work hard.
Second, American leadership in this world really is indispensable. It's up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that's expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend.
Third, we are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions — like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties — that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it's up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.
And finally, take time, in the rush of events and responsibilities, for friends and family. They'll get you through the inevitable rough patches.
Michelle and I wish you and Melania the very best as you embark on this great adventure, and know that we stand ready to help in any ways which we can.
Good luck and Godspeed,
BO