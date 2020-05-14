Want more stories like this?

DIVIDED WE FALL

cnn.com

For a moment, think of the United States as a human body. Full of heart and mind. Bile and blood. Muscle and fat. Like any body, it has its strengths and weaknesses, and must consistently work to prevent disease and optimize function. It needs to nourish itself, exercise and take care of its physical and mental health.

NOT TOYS — COLLECTIBLES!

robbreport.com

Collecting model cars? It's a bigger pursuit than you might imagine, at least among automobile aficionados. Put away thoughts of a Hot Wheels grab-bag carted around in a rolling plastic storage case. These 1:8 replicas are hand assembled and usually start in the low five figures. One-off special orders can run to $85,000.

