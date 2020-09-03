The Most Overpaid And Underpaid Movie Stars, Visualized
GOOD FOR THE GOSLING

· Updated:

It was once a sure bet that if film studios attached a big name to their movie they would rake in the big bucks, which is why they paid — and still do in many cases — some stars handsomely. However, some movie companies are getting an exceptionally bad return on their investment with several of their so-called stars. On the other hand, some actors are helping the studios more than they're helping themselves.

CashNetUSA, an online lending firm, scoured the numbers on 50 of the biggest stars in Hollywood and calculated their "average career earnings using IMDb data."

According to their findings, Ryan Gosling was the most underpaid actor, bringing in $635.65 for every dollar spent, yet only making $2.2 million per movie. In contrast, the most overpaid actor was Adam Sandler, making the studio only $9.80 per dollar spent, and earning $20 million for each film.


[Read more at CashNetUSA]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account