The Most Overpaid And Underpaid Movie Stars, Visualized

It was once a sure bet that if film studios attached a big name to their movie they would rake in the big bucks, which is why they paid — and still do in many cases — some stars handsomely. However, some movie companies are getting an exceptionally bad return on their investment with several of their so-called stars. On the other hand, some actors are helping the studios more than they're helping themselves.

CashNetUSA, an online lending firm, scoured the numbers on 50 of the biggest stars in Hollywood and calculated their "average career earnings using IMDb data."

According to their findings, Ryan Gosling was the most underpaid actor, bringing in $635.65 for every dollar spent, yet only making $2.2 million per movie. In contrast, the most overpaid actor was Adam Sandler, making the studio only $9.80 per dollar spent, and earning $20 million for each film.



