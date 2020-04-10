The COVID-19 pandemic has led to some drastic changes in online shopping behavior these days, including a general surge in demand for platforms like Amazon. However, not all product categories are being equally sought out by consumers right now, as can be seen from this graph by Visual Capitalist.

Using data from retail intelligence firm Stackline, which compares e-commerce sales of different products this year and last year, Visual Capitalist has created this chart that shows the fastest growing and fastest declining e-commerce product categories.

See the full-sized image here



According to the chart, disposable gloves are the No.1 fastest-growing product in online shopping and have experienced a 670% increase in sales in March this year compared to last year. In second place are bread machines, which doesn't seem surprising given how popular bread-making has become during this period as more people are forced to stay at home. Toilet paper, which has been sold out frequently in stores and is one of the most emblematic examples of panic-buying during this pandemic, has also seen a 190% increase in e-commerce sales this year.

In contrast, products relating to travel and events, such as luggage, cameras and party and event supplies have been some of the fastest to decline in e-commerce. Apparel, in general, has also not fared well, although as Visual Capitalist has pointed out, apparel sales were already slumping before COVID-19 struck the economy.



