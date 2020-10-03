A Guy Who Says Emojis Are For Women, A '90s Actor Who Doxxed Hope Hicks And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the undivided attention of the internet. Here are the main characters this week, from a woman who wonders why Democrats don't get COVID to a '90s actor who doxxed Hope Hicks on the day she was diagnosed with the virus.

Monday

The character: Matt Walsh, Daily Wire podcaster and conservative blogger.

The plot: Walsh tweeted, "Every day I see more grown adult men use emojis. There is no excuse for this."

The repercussion: Walsh was schooled for his contention that pictures are inherently feminine and words masculine, with folks tweeting historical examples of men using pictographs.

Matt Walsh: Who in history has ever used pictographs to convey meaning and emotion?



History: pic.twitter.com/m8USDc7YxS — robocaller (@robocallerzzzzt) September 28, 2020

Yeah, Real Men™ from the past would never use pictures to convey their thoughts. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/sSmiQLks2T — Sharky 🦈 (@FailShark) September 28, 2020

[Via Junkee]

Tuesday

The character: Fred Gerteiny, two-time Emmy-nominated sports anchor at News 12 Connecticut.

The plot: After Donald Trump received flak for telling the far-right group Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by," Republican Senator Tim Scott, who is Black, said that the president "misspoke in response to Chris Wallace's comment. He was asking Chris what he wanted to say. I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it. If he doesn't correct it, I guess he didn't misspeak."

In response, Gerteiny tweeted, "Thanks Uncle Tom."

The repercussion: Gerteiny's employment was terminated by News 12 Connecticut.

News 12 Connecticut learned on Wednesday afternoon that one of its anchors acted inappropriately on social media. After reviewing the incident, the network released sports reporter Fred Gerteiny as a result of a racially insensitive comment. News 12 Networks has a zero tolerance policy for racism or improper conduct based on race, and prides itself on being an objective and unbiased multi-platform news company.

Gerteiny also apologized to Scott.

"Earlier today, I tweeted a racially insensitive comment, when I referred to @SenatorTimScott as an 'Uncle Tom.' I apologize to the Senator, my colleagues @News12CT, and anyone else I may have offended with this deeply offensive tweet."

After tweeting the apology, the sports anchor deleted his account.

[Via Patch]

Thursday

The character: Tom Arnold, star of "True Lies," contestant on Celebrity Apprentice and vocal Trump critic.

The plot: Arnold shared with his 266,000 Twitter followers the personal cellphone number of White House adviser Hope Hicks after her coronavirus diagnosis was made public.

"Silent thoughts & prayers aren't enough for national treasure Hope Hicks," Arnold tweeted. "She needs to hear them."

The repercussion: Arnold quickly deleted his tweet, but not before getting inundated with dozens of tweets criticizing him for doxxing her. Arnold became a trending topic, but did not apologize for his actions, instead sharing a Fox News story with the caption, "I was being nice!!"

Friday

The character: DeAnna Lorraine, former congressional candidate and conservative commentator.

The plot: Lorraine posited on Twitter that there was a partisan disparity in COVID-19 diagnoses. "Does anyone else find it odd that no prominent Democrats have had the virus but the list of Republicans goes on and on?" she wrote. She also speculated that Trump was intentionally infected during the debate.

Does anyone else find it odd that no prominent Democrats have had the virus but the list of Republicans goes on and on? — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) October 2, 2020

The repercussion: Lorraine's tweet, which quickly went viral, drew universal derision and prompted PolitFact to fact-check her contention, which they found to be "false."

This tweet is False. More Republican members of Congress have tested positive for the coronavirus, but several Democratic politicians have, too. https://t.co/C3iGY8PyVV https://t.co/QrVW5QLGqb — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) October 2, 2020

Her tweet also went viral on Reddit, which soared to the top of r/insanepeoplefacebook, and was featured prominently on the front page.



[See last week's one main character]