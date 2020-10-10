A Tweet So Bad It Got A Guy Kicked Off Fox News, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character' On Twitter
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate "what the internet is talking about right now," we rounded up the "main characters" on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
Monday
Sean Spicer
The character: Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary and beloved Melissa McCarthy "SNL" character.
The plot: After ABC News senior editorial producer John Santucci reported that a member of the White House press team had tested positive for the coronavirus, Spicer claimed that the disclosure seemed "like a violation of HIPPA."
The repercussion: Spicer received a legendarily sick burn from Democratic Representative Donna Shalala, who corrected him: "That's not how HIPAA works. I should know…I wrote it."
[Via The Hill]
Dishonorable Mention
Kelly Loeffler
The character: Kelly Loeffler, Republican senator from Georgia.
The plot: Following President Donald Trump's return from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday, Loeffler tweeted a doctored GIF of Donald Trump at a WWE event body-slamming the coronavirus.
The repercussion: Many folks on Twitter felt that Loeffler's tweet was insensitive, as it seemed to imply that those who had died from the virus were weak.
[Via HuffPost]
Wednesday (Tie)
Harlan Hill
The character: Harlan Hill, political commentator who appears frequently on Fox News, and noted gin and tonic fan.
The plot: During the vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence on Wednesday night, Hill tweeted that Harris "[came] off as an insufferable lying bitch."
The repercussion: A Fox News spokesperson distanced the cable news network from Hill, saying it has "no intention of booking him as a guest on any of our platforms."
In addition, companies that Hill claimed to work for on his website released statements saying they would not work with him in the future.
"We have found no record of this person working for us, and he certainly never will in the future," a spokesperson for AT&T said. "We have contacted him and demanded he remove our name and logo from his website."
Megyn Kelly
The character: Megyn Kelly, former Fox News anchor and "Today" show host.
The plot: Kelly criticized Kamala Harris for making faces during the vice presidential debate, quipping, "Take it like a woman."
The repercussion: After having her tweet ratioed into oblivion, many Twitter users took issue with Kelly's gendered criticism.
Amber Tamblyn took the opportunity to bring up Kelly's controversial defense of blackface.
And many others had their own clapbacks for the former Fox News anchor.
[Via The Hill]
Thursday
Uno
The character: Uno, American card game.
The plot: Uno claimed on Twitter that you can't stack one Draw 2 card on top of another.
The repercussion: The tweet was immediately dunked on by legions of Uno players who called out the card game for breaking the rules of its own game. The tweet was later deleted.
[Via Complex]
Dishonorable Mention
Forbes magazine
The character: Forbes, American business magazine.
The plot: A social media editor for the publication tweeted out an anachronistic article from 2019 about the 20 best places to travel in 2020. Many of the places have restricted travel to Americans.
The repercussion: The late-night tweet drew incredulous scorn from the Twitterati.