A Tweet So Bad It Got A Guy Kicked Off Fox News, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character' On Twitter

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate "what the internet is talking about right now," we rounded up the "main characters" on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Monday

Sean Spicer

The character: Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary and beloved Melissa McCarthy "SNL" character.

The plot: After ABC News senior editorial producer John Santucci reported that a member of the White House press team had tested positive for the coronavirus, Spicer claimed that the disclosure seemed "like a violation of HIPPA."

It's one thing to report an additional staffer in the White House has tested positive but revealing their name seems like a violation of HIPPA https://t.co/ypRrLPG2v4 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 5, 2020

The repercussion: Spicer received a legendarily sick burn from Democratic Representative Donna Shalala, who corrected him: "That's not how HIPAA works. I should know…I wrote it."

That's not how HIPAA works.



I should know…I wrote it. https://t.co/tgwxH8EW7A — Rep. Donna E. Shalala (@RepShalala) October 5, 2020

[Via The Hill]

Dishonorable Mention

Kelly Loeffler

The character: Kelly Loeffler, Republican senator from Georgia.

The plot: Following President Donald Trump's return from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday, Loeffler tweeted a doctored GIF of Donald Trump at a WWE event body-slamming the coronavirus.

The repercussion: Many folks on Twitter felt that Loeffler's tweet was insensitive, as it seemed to imply that those who had died from the virus were weak.

7,192 Georgians have died from COVID-19. https://t.co/iAb3AthxcQ — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) October 5, 2020

This is obviously an incredibly bizarre thing for a sitting US senator to tweet for a lot of reasons. But do they think that people who died from Covid… just weren't tough enough? Does Loeffler think that the 7,000 Georgians who have died from it were weak and gave up? https://t.co/MIOlicqd37 — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 5, 2020

It really is amazing to see sitting senators act like pre-2016 Redditors, making memes and shitposting for clout. Really illuminates the extent to which we are all just Posters now. https://t.co/RZrPgFYswR — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) October 5, 2020

[Via HuffPost]

Wednesday (Tie)

Harlan Hill

The character: Harlan Hill, political commentator who appears frequently on Fox News, and noted gin and tonic fan.

The plot: During the vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence on Wednesday night, Hill tweeted that Harris "[came] off as an insufferable lying bitch."

Kamala Harris comes off as such an insufferable lying bitch. Sorry, it's just true. — HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) October 8, 2020

The repercussion: A Fox News spokesperson distanced the cable news network from Hill, saying it has "no intention of booking him as a guest on any of our platforms."

In addition, companies that Hill claimed to work for on his website released statements saying they would not work with him in the future.

"We have found no record of this person working for us, and he certainly never will in the future," a spokesperson for AT&T said. "We have contacted him and demanded he remove our name and logo from his website."

Megyn Kelly

The character: Megyn Kelly, former Fox News anchor and "Today" show host.

The plot: Kelly criticized Kamala Harris for making faces during the vice presidential debate, quipping, "Take it like a woman."

Take it like a woman. Don't make faces. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020

The repercussion: After having her tweet ratioed into oblivion, many Twitter users took issue with Kelly's gendered criticism.

Take it like a woman? — Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) October 8, 2020

Amber Tamblyn took the opportunity to bring up Kelly's controversial defense of blackface.

Unless it's blackface, am I right Megyn? https://t.co/BksKeXs6wz — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 8, 2020

And many others had their own clapbacks for the former Fox News anchor.

I hear ya. He was grimacing non-stop. Maybe it was the leaky eye? — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 8, 2020

[Via The Hill]

Thursday

Uno

The character: Uno, American card game.

The plot: Uno claimed on Twitter that you can't stack one Draw 2 card on top of another.

The repercussion: The tweet was immediately dunked on by legions of Uno players who called out the card game for breaking the rules of its own game. The tweet was later deleted.

you have no idea what you're talking about — Myles E. Johnson (@rapturemyles) October 8, 2020

Thank you for the cards but we'll take it from here — G Kraigar stan account 🅴 (@WagnerT__) October 8, 2020

[Via Complex]

Dishonorable Mention

Forbes magazine

The character: Forbes, American business magazine.

The plot: A social media editor for the publication tweeted out an anachronistic article from 2019 about the 20 best places to travel in 2020. Many of the places have restricted travel to Americans.

The repercussion: The late-night tweet drew incredulous scorn from the Twitterati.