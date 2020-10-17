A C-SPAN Host Who Pretended He Was Hacked, And More Of This Week's One Main Character
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate "what the internet is talking about right now," we rounded up the "main characters" on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
This week, becoming the main character was an even more extraordinary feat since people were prevented from tweeting for a brief period of time. But some folks still managed to pull it off in spectacular fashion, including a 30-year C-SPAN veteran, a Heisman Trophy winner and a Mr. Rogers detractor.
Friday
Steve Scully
The character: Steve Scully, C-SPAN's political editor and would-be moderator of the cancelled second US presidential debate.
The plot: Ahead of the debate, Donald Trump accused the long-time C-SPAN anchor of being a "Never Trumper."
Scully tweeted at Anthony Scaramucci, former Trump communications director and frequent critic of the president, "@Scaramucci should I respond to Trump."
Scaramucci responded that he should ignore him.
After the errant tweet, Scully claimed he had been hacked.
C-SPAN then posted a tweet on Friday, October 9, saying that the "tweet was not sent by Scully himself" and that they were investigating.
Many of Scully's colleagues in the political realm insisted that he was telling the truth.
The repercussion: Scully fessed up a week later that he had lied about being hacked.
"I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked," he said. "These were both errors in judgement for which I am totally responsible for."
C-SPAN suspended Scully indefinitely Thursday, and pundits from all across the political spectrum were shocked by the news.
CNN's Brian Stelter called it "a true WTF, what-was-he-thinking moment."
But the coup de grace was Trump getting to gloat about being right all along.
Wednesday
@powerbottomdad1
The character: @powerbottomdad1, prolific Twitter sh*tposter.
The plot: @powerbottomdad1 made the hot take that reading books was "intelligence signalling [sic] and a big waste of time."
The repercussion: powerbottomdad1 was ratioed into oblivion by bibliophiles for his interchangeably trollish and facetious tweet.
Thursday
Mercedes Schlapp
The character: Mercedes Schlapp, an adviser on President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.
The plot: Schlapp compared Joe Biden's Thursday town hall on ABC to the beloved PBS children's television show "Mister Rodgers [sic] Neighborhood," starring Fred Rogers.
The repercussion: Schlapp's tweet became a trending topic on Twitter and was dog-piled by the left-leaning Twittersphere for making perhaps the worst "self-own" by a professional political operative of all time.
Dan Rather reminded folks why Mr. Rogers was someone worth emulating.
Schlapp did not back down, however, on a subsequent appearance on Fox News.
Friday
Tim Tebow
The character: Tim Tebow, Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL player.
The plot: Tebow tweeted on Friday that we should all imagine a world with "respect" buttons instead of "like" buttons.
The repercussion: Tebow's suggestion got him sacked on Twitter, with many folks jibing the former footballer's proposal as sounding like he was trying to sell them something.