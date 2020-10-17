A C-SPAN Host Who Pretended He Was Hacked, And More Of This Week's One Main Character

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. We rounded up the "main characters" on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week, becoming the main character was an even more extraordinary feat since people were prevented from tweeting for a brief period of time. But some folks still managed to pull it off in spectacular fashion, including a 30-year C-SPAN veteran, a Heisman Trophy winner and a Mr. Rogers detractor.

Friday

Steve Scully

The character: Steve Scully, C-SPAN's political editor and would-be moderator of the cancelled second US presidential debate.

The plot: Ahead of the debate, Donald Trump accused the long-time C-SPAN anchor of being a "Never Trumper."

Steve Scully, the second Debate Moderator, is a Never Trumper, just like the son of the great Mike Wallace. Fix!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

Scully tweeted at Anthony Scaramucci, former Trump communications director and frequent critic of the president, "@Scaramucci should I respond to Trump."

Scaramucci responded that he should ignore him.

After the errant tweet, Scully claimed he had been hacked.

C-SPAN then posted a tweet on Friday, October 9, saying that the "tweet was not sent by Scully himself" and that they were investigating.

Many of Scully's colleagues in the political realm insisted that he was telling the truth.

FACT — if Steve Scully says he didn't send it you can take it to the bank. Period. Anyone who questions him or makes accusations is a damn liar. https://t.co/W8Ri1TyWWz — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 9, 2020

The repercussion: Scully fessed up a week later that he had lied about being hacked.

"I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked," he said. "These were both errors in judgement for which I am totally responsible for."

C-SPAN suspended Scully indefinitely Thursday, and pundits from all across the political spectrum were shocked by the news.

CNN's Brian Stelter called it "a true WTF, what-was-he-thinking moment."

A true WTF, what-was-he-thinking moment… causing real damage to the national news media's reputation https://t.co/fVorJwZtnr — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 15, 2020

But the coup de grace was Trump getting to gloat about being right all along.

Steve Scully of @cspan had a very bad week. When his name was announced, I said he would not be appropriate because of conflicts. I was right! Then he said he was hacked, he wasn't. I was right again! But his biggest mistake was "confiding" in a lowlife loser like the Mooch. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2020

Wednesday

@powerbottomdad1

The character: @powerbottomdad1, prolific Twitter sh*tposter.

The plot: @powerbottomdad1 made the hot take that reading books was "intelligence signalling [sic] and a big waste of time."

hot take: reading books is mostly intelligence signalling and a big waste of time. i appreciate it as a hobby vs alternatives (tv, twitter, etc) but have no idea why people would read things like Capital or Steven Pinker — sucks (@powerbottomdad1) October 14, 2020

The repercussion: powerbottomdad1 was ratioed into oblivion by bibliophiles for his interchangeably trollish and facetious tweet.

the tumblr people gotta go somewhere else man https://t.co/cRyvZK3IsM — nuanced opinion guy (@charles_kinbote) October 15, 2020

guys I don't like this take https://t.co/IZKGpplBfO — Ava (@noampomsky) October 15, 2020

saying "reading books is mostly intelligence signaling" is mostly stupidity signalling and a big waste of everyone else's time. https://t.co/fgLEbeezyM — Poe's Law = The Bosom Baron (@LivingScribe) October 15, 2020

Thursday

Mercedes Schlapp

The character: Mercedes Schlapp, an adviser on President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

The plot: Schlapp compared Joe Biden's Thursday town hall on ABC to the beloved PBS children's television show "Mister Rodgers [sic] Neighborhood," starring Fred Rogers.

Well @JoeBiden @ABCPolitics townhall feels like I am watching an episode of Mister Rodgers Neighborhood. https://t.co/bC8fIZPxHR — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) October 16, 2020

The repercussion: Schlapp's tweet became a trending topic on Twitter and was dog-piled by the left-leaning Twittersphere for making perhaps the worst "self-own" by a professional political operative of all time.

Pretty telling that this crew thinks Mr. Rogers is the bad guy. https://t.co/g9aFK7qV6V — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) October 16, 2020

She says watching @JoeBiden feels like she's watching Mr. Rogers* as if being intelligent, thoughtful, decent & inclusive is a BAD thing. I like presidents who aren't unhinged, conspiracy-minded, white-nationalist fans.



*misspells his name, of course https://t.co/hQxvom6KYM — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 16, 2020

This may be the worst self-own I've seen this political season, especially since the universally beloved Mr. Rogers was from Pennsylvania, where Biden was tonight. #BidenTownHall https://t.co/dHpCA5S1nA — April (@ReignOfApril) October 16, 2020

Call me hopelessly old school, but I'm pro-Mister Rogers and anti-QAnon. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 16, 2020

Dan Rather reminded folks why Mr. Rogers was someone worth emulating.

A remarkable moment from the past where decency and hope won out on Capitol Hill. Courtesy of Mr. Rogers. Definitely worth watching. https://t.co/yLJFDUnaZx — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 16, 2020

Schlapp did not back down, however, on a subsequent appearance on Fox News.

Mercedes Schlapp defends her widely dragged tweet trying to attack Joe Biden by comparing him to Mr Rogers: "We love Mr Rogers, but I gotta tell you, those puppets were always a little freaky when I was growing up." pic.twitter.com/iCAXBedPLP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2020

Friday

Tim Tebow

The character: Tim Tebow, Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL player.

The plot: Tebow tweeted on Friday that we should all imagine a world with "respect" buttons instead of "like" buttons.

Would you rather be respected or liked?



Imagine if we didn't have "Like" buttons, but instead, we had "Respect" buttons. Would you rather have 110 Likes or 34 Respects? — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) October 16, 2020

The repercussion: Tebow's suggestion got him sacked on Twitter, with many folks jibing the former footballer's proposal as sounding like he was trying to sell them something.

Why do I feel like you're about to sell me into a pyramid scheme? — Quinton Reviews 🎬 (@Q_Review) October 16, 2020

this is the type of post you see on a multilevel marketing scammer's facebook page at 3am — Simon Girthy (@daggerandpen) October 16, 2020