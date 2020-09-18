Who Was This Week's 'One Main Character' On Twitter?

Each day on Twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it. —maplecocaine

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate "what the internet is talking about right now," and inspired by recent offenders like Paul Krugman and Adam Carolla, we rounded up the "main characters" on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Monday

Dan McNeil

The character: Dan McNeil, former Chicago sports radio host at WSCR-AM 670 The Score.

The plot: McNeil tweeted a screenshot of ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor's outfit on "Monday Night Football," saying it made her look like a host for an adult film award show.

The repercussion: McNeil was fired for his tweet.

Dan McNeil is no longer an employee at The Score. For each one of us our words have power. For our brands and on-air personalities that is amplified and brings increased responsibility how we choose to use our voices. Last night's tweet, and its degrading and humiliating tone to a fellow female broadcaster, was unacceptable. We have the best teams in Chicago, and we must continue to hold ourselves to high expectations to continue to be leaders in our organization, our industry and our community. We apologize to all who were offended by Dan's words, especially Maria.

Taylor also clapped back at McNeil in a tweet.

Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me…please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I'll be hosting tomorrow night. Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in! @670TheScore @DannyMac670 https://t.co/bN0H582isU — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) September 15, 2020



[Via Sports Illustrated]

Tuesday

Target Mask Protesters

The character: ReOpen South Florida anti-mask flash mob.

The plot: The group organized an anti-mask protest at a Target store at Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale, blasting Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" and haranguing shoppers for wearing masks.

Anti-maskers in Florida invade a Target pic.twitter.com/Z8TWbl8ihD — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 16, 2020

The repercussion: Dee Snider, lead singer of Twisted Sister, slammed the group for their actions, calling them "selfish assholes" and told them to "#cuttheshit"

No…these selfish assholes do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause. #cuttheshit https://t.co/LPDAjSszbf — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) September 16, 2020

Broward County also fined the Target for not enforcing their mask law and mailed out citations to the protesters who were involved in the flash mob.



[Via South Florida South-Sentinel]

Wednesday

Kanye West

The main character: Kanye West, rapper and 2020 presidential candidate.

The plot: West went on a tweetstorm, posting 114 tweets, mostly aimed at Universal Media Group and his publisher, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, screenshotting every one of his contracts with Universal, asking to be freed from the agreements and then posted an explicit video of himself urinating on a Grammy Award, captioning it, "Trust me ... I WONT STOP."

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

West also doxxed Forbes editor Randall Lane, with a screenshot of his phone number.

"If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist ... this is the editor of Forbes," West tweeted.

The repercussion: West had his Twitter account temporarily locked for violating the platform's terms of service.

Kanye wanted me to let everyone know that his Twitter account has been locked out by the Twitter Gods. #FreeKanye — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 17, 2020

who else had kanye west posting a video of him pissing on his grammy on their 2020 bingo card — anthony amorim (@AnthonyAmorim) September 16, 2020

Dishonorable Mention

David Hookstead

The character: David Hookstead, college football reporter at The Daily Caller.

The plot: Hookstead tweeted that he had spent the last 188 days fighting to save Big 10 football and likened the announcement that college football was returning to D-Day.

I've spent the past 188 days fighting to save Big 10 football. Today, we accomplished the mission.



Much like the Osama Bin Laden raid or D-Day, you never know when your number will be called to serve. All you hope for is to execute your job and the mission.



We did just that. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 16, 2020

The repercussion: Dozens of tweets dunking on Hookstead, calling him out for his analogy.

Cool. Here's a story from yesterday about how the evidence shows strenuous exercise can irreparably, fatally damage the hearts of even young, well-conditioned athletes with mild or asymptomatic Covid infections https://t.co/BZLP3AB1P5 https://t.co/j9UpujQPeS — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) September 16, 2020

[Via The Daily Dot]

Christine Brennan

The character: Christine Brennan, a USA Today columnist

The plot: Brennan called the return of college football "the darkest day in Big Ten history."

Note the date: 9/16/20, the day the vaunted Big Ten became the SEC. It choked. It got scared. It sold its soul for football. My @usatodaysports column on the darkest day in Big Ten history: https://t.co/uaWfgpgSqO — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) September 16, 2020

The repercussion: Brennan was inundated with dozens of tweets demonstrating examples of far worse dark days.

Darkest day?? Jerry Sandusky ring a bell? Larry Nassar? https://t.co/cWyVOe3T1z — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) September 16, 2020

Darker days in the Big Ten than today.



– Jerry Sandusky story and cover-up

– Larry Nassar story and cover-up

– DJ Durkin basically kills a kid at practice

– Ohio State wrestlers allege years of sexual abuse



But yeah, deciding to come back and play football is really dark. https://t.co/zyyNQFFrNx — Todd Lisenbee (@ToddOnFranchise) September 16, 2020

[Via Awesemo]

Thursday

Jerry Saltz

The character: Jerry Saltz, Pulitzer Prize-winning New York magazine art critic

The plot: Saltz called Steely Dan the "worst band ever" and asserted that "almost only men love Steely Dan."

Almost only men love Steely Dan. — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) September 17, 2020

The repercussion: Saltz's hot take trended on Twitter and he was taken to the woodshed for his controversial assumption that women didn't like the acclaimed yacht rock group.

for some reason we are once again talking about the fallacy that women don't like Steely Dan so i am personally obligated to post this article i wrote presupposing "…what if they do?" https://t.co/we98qwkIE1 — Lindsay Zoladz (@lindsayzoladz) September 17, 2020

I am an ally to women that love Steely Dan https://t.co/DzNIB3bz9G pic.twitter.com/xU0JELiG4z — phage (@clubmoss) September 17, 2020

[Via Stereogum]