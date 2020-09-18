Who Was This Week's 'One Main Character' On Twitter?
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate "what the internet is talking about right now," and inspired by recent offenders like Paul Krugman and Adam Carolla, we rounded up the "main characters" on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
Monday
Dan McNeil
The character: Dan McNeil, former Chicago sports radio host at WSCR-AM 670 The Score.
The plot: McNeil tweeted a screenshot of ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor's outfit on "Monday Night Football," saying it made her look like a host for an adult film award show.
The repercussion: McNeil was fired for his tweet.
Dan McNeil is no longer an employee at The Score.
For each one of us our words have power. For our brands and on-air personalities that is amplified and brings increased responsibility how we choose to use our voices. Last night's tweet, and its degrading and humiliating tone to a fellow female broadcaster, was unacceptable.
We have the best teams in Chicago, and we must continue to hold ourselves to high expectations to continue to be leaders in our organization, our industry and our community. We apologize to all who were offended by Dan's words, especially Maria.
Taylor also clapped back at McNeil in a tweet.
Tuesday
Target Mask Protesters
The character: ReOpen South Florida anti-mask flash mob.
The plot: The group organized an anti-mask protest at a Target store at Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale, blasting Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" and haranguing shoppers for wearing masks.
The repercussion: Dee Snider, lead singer of Twisted Sister, slammed the group for their actions, calling them "selfish assholes" and told them to "#cuttheshit"
Broward County also fined the Target for not enforcing their mask law and mailed out citations to the protesters who were involved in the flash mob.
Wednesday
Kanye West
The main character: Kanye West, rapper and 2020 presidential candidate.
The plot: West went on a tweetstorm, posting 114 tweets, mostly aimed at Universal Media Group and his publisher, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, screenshotting every one of his contracts with Universal, asking to be freed from the agreements and then posted an explicit video of himself urinating on a Grammy Award, captioning it, "Trust me ... I WONT STOP."
West also doxxed Forbes editor Randall Lane, with a screenshot of his phone number.
"If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist ... this is the editor of Forbes," West tweeted.
The repercussion: West had his Twitter account temporarily locked for violating the platform's terms of service.
Dishonorable Mention
David Hookstead
The character: David Hookstead, college football reporter at The Daily Caller.
The plot: Hookstead tweeted that he had spent the last 188 days fighting to save Big 10 football and likened the announcement that college football was returning to D-Day.
The repercussion: Dozens of tweets dunking on Hookstead, calling him out for his analogy.
Christine Brennan
The character: Christine Brennan, a USA Today columnist
The plot: Brennan called the return of college football "the darkest day in Big Ten history."
The repercussion: Brennan was inundated with dozens of tweets demonstrating examples of far worse dark days.
Thursday
Jerry Saltz
The character: Jerry Saltz, Pulitzer Prize-winning New York magazine art critic
The plot: Saltz called Steely Dan the "worst band ever" and asserted that "almost only men love Steely Dan."
The repercussion: Saltz's hot take trended on Twitter and he was taken to the woodshed for his controversial assumption that women didn't like the acclaimed yacht rock group.
