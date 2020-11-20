The Nasty Thing A Trump Lawyer Did On Live TV, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
This week's main characters include a conservative commentator who's not a fan of men wearing dresses, a celebrity daughter with an essay that nobody likes, a former New York City mayor that melted under hot lights, a quarterback's wife who thinks Michigan is a dictatorship and a pop star who hates criticism.
Monday
Candace Owens
The character: Candace Owens, conservative pundit and Kanye West think-fluencer.
The plot: Pop star Harry Styles appeared on the cover of Vogue's December issue wearing a dress, and Owens decided to weigh in with her disgust.
Owens criticized Styles's photoshoot, saying, "There is no society that can survive without strong men."
The repercussion: Owens got the wrath of Styles's fervid fanbase.
Several celebrities also jumped into the fray both to criticize Owens and to defend the former One Direction singer.
Tuesday
Cazzie David
The character: Cazzie David, author of the book "No One Asked for This" and daughter of Larry David.
The plot: David published an excerpt from the book on The Cut. In the feature, titled "Too Full to F***," the 26-year-old argues that women can be too full of food to have sex after eating because, as she puts it, "You can't always make room for a dick."
The repercussion: The essay went viral for all the wrong reasons, with Media Twitter calling the essay "deeply, deeply unfunny" and comparing it to a cringe-y "Cathy" cartoon.
David was also criticized for being insensitive to transgender people in the piece.
David has yet to respond to the backlash but continues to do media appearances to promote her book.
Thursday
Rudy Giuliani
The character: Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and personal attorney for President Donald Trump.
The plot: Rudy Giuliani held a press conference on Thursday where he baselessly claimed that Trump still had multiple paths to victory and vowed to press ahead with legal challenges to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.
"In the states we have indicated in red, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona, we have more than double the number of votes needed to overturn the election in terms of provable, illegal ballots," he said, holding up a map.
He even reenacted a scene from "My Cousin Vinny."
The repercussion: Giuliani's claims that Trump was going to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat was debunked by journalists on Twitter.
But then, people began to point out the dark-colored sweat streaming down the sides of Giuliani's face under the hot lights.
It turns out, however, that Giuliani's sweat wasn't the even grossest thing that happened on stage: indeed, in an ill-advised handkerchief flourish, the former mayor first blew his nose before proceeding to wipe his entire face — "booger side in" — with the same piece of cloth.
Dishonorable Mention
Kelly Stafford
The character: Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The plot: On Thursday, Stafford uploaded a video to her Instagram story saying she was "so over" living "in a dictatorship that we call Michigan."
"So I'm going to be blunt, I'm so over it. I'm so over living in a dictatorship we call Michigan. I understand there's a pandemic, and I understand it's very scary. I'm scared of it too. If you are at risk, do not leave your house until there's a vaccine. But shutting down all these small businesses, things that people have worked their life for, shutting them down again is not the answer. Because they will not make it.
"So once we are able to leave our house, once this dictatorship decides to let us have some freedom, there will be nothing left. I'm just over it. I see all these people and it brings me to tears.
"And believe me, I know there's people out there that are stating, 'That's really ignorant of you. How could you say that?' Listen, I know not everybody is going to agree with me. Not everybody is going to agree with my every move I make. That's life, OK. We state our opinions, we move on. This is my opinion.
"I feel for these small businesses. I feel for — It's not that I don't feel for the people who have COVID, or the hospitals. I do. But this is my opinion. I do not like living in a place where they tell me what I can and cannot do. I live once. Again, this is my opinion. You have yours. Everyone has their own. And we chalk it up to that."
The repercussion: Stafford was excoriated by Twitter for her reaction, many of them pointing out her privilege.
After being roundly criticized, Stafford issued an apology on Instagram, saying she never should have used the word "dictatorship."
She additionally filmed an apology while shopping at Target.
Friday
Sia
The character: Sia,pop star and director of the movie "Music," a musical about an autistic teen.
The plot: Sia tweeted out the trailer for her upcoming movie "Music," which stars Maddie Ziegler, who is not herself autistic, as an autistic teen.
The news of Ziegler's casting sparked widespread criticism, with many arguing that Sia should have hired an autistic actor for the job.
Sia replied to Helen's tweet, saying, "Maybe you're just a bad actor."
Sia continued to dig in and vehemently defended her decision to cast Ziegler.
The repercussion: Many people were disappointed in the way Sia handled the criticism and buried the singer in quote-tweets.
The National Autistic Society even responded to Sia's casting by suggesting others she could have hired for the role.
