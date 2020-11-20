The Nasty Thing A Trump Lawyer Did On Live TV, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's main characters include a conservative commentator who's not a fan of men wearing dresses, a celebrity daughter with an essay that nobody likes, a former New York City mayor that melted under hot lights, a quarterback's wife who thinks Michigan is a dictatorship and a pop star who hates criticism.

Monday

Candace Owens

The character: Candace Owens, conservative pundit and Kanye West think-fluencer.

The plot: Pop star Harry Styles appeared on the cover of Vogue's December issue wearing a dress, and Owens decided to weigh in with her disgust.

Owens criticized Styles's photoshoot, saying, "There is no society that can survive without strong men."

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

It is an outright attack.



Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020

The repercussion: Owens got the wrath of Styles's fervid fanbase.

i couldn't think of a worse idea than going after harry styles on twitter. — Joshua Lewis (@realjoshlewis) November 16, 2020

Candace Owens is 50 years behind on culture and education. Here's Iggy Pop, David Bowie, and Kurt Cobain all cross dressing. The list of other men in music doing the same is very long. The trend started around 1970 and went into other culture like sports. Welcome to 1970. pic.twitter.com/YkxRcasIoH — Simon Gloom (@simongloom) November 16, 2020

Dear Candace,

Don't hate on Harry Styles just because he looks better in a dress than you do 😘#HarryStyles #CandaceOwens pic.twitter.com/499Kbib6Ou — Nehaᴴ 🏳‍🌈 ✨ kinda obsessed with harry✨ (@nehatpwk) November 17, 2020

Several celebrities also jumped into the fray both to criticize Owens and to defend the former One Direction singer.

One of the "manliest" (barf) men I know said, "if Harry Styles in a dress scares you, it's more about you than about him"…❤️👏 my kind of "man". 🥰 https://t.co/ogn75mnSQE — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) November 18, 2020

i think you've missed the definition of what a man is. masculinity alone does not make a man — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) November 16, 2020

Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly. Life is short. Be whatever the fuck you want to be. pic.twitter.com/oY6ji3tpaI — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 16, 2020

Tuesday

Cazzie David

The character: Cazzie David, author of the book "No One Asked for This" and daughter of Larry David.

The plot: David published an excerpt from the book on The Cut. In the feature, titled "Too Full to F***," the 26-year-old argues that women can be too full of food to have sex after eating because, as she puts it, "You can't always make room for a dick."

Read an excerpt from Cazzie David's essay collection "No One Asked For This:" "You know the saying 'You can always make room for dessert?' Well, you can't always make room for a dick. Especially if you've eaten dessert" https://t.co/gAKnWV9c2k — The Cut (@TheCut) November 17, 2020

The repercussion: The essay went viral for all the wrong reasons, with Media Twitter calling the essay "deeply, deeply unfunny" and comparing it to a cringe-y "Cathy" cartoon.

the excerpt itself is deeply, deeply unfunny however i'm cracking up that the hot new comedy heiress hit the scene with "too much pizza fills up my vag" ?? https://t.co/0HPuPCyw5y — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) November 17, 2020

Honestly so brave: FINALLY one of us women is speaking up about how much we love to eat (mostly ice cream and pizza) then can't have sex, which we like, due to feeling Fat. All women are like this. We are afraid to say anything because it's controversial https://t.co/JrnCVyKRea — Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) November 18, 2020

this c*zzie d*vid essay is essentially a long, cringe-y cathy comic and set straight sex back at least 50 years https://t.co/NkHb2T6wAM — arielle (@reallygordon) November 17, 2020

David was also criticized for being insensitive to transgender people in the piece.

truly wild how poorly written, unfunny, and transphobic this manages to be in just the opening paragraph: https://t.co/8hz4H2jHlP pic.twitter.com/tbBtOpEIsB — Joan Fuck The Police Summers (@joangossips) November 17, 2020

David has yet to respond to the backlash but continues to do media appearances to promote her book.

Thursday

Rudy Giuliani

The character: Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and personal attorney for President Donald Trump.

The plot: Rudy Giuliani held a press conference on Thursday where he baselessly claimed that Trump still had multiple paths to victory and vowed to press ahead with legal challenges to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

"In the states we have indicated in red, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona, we have more than double the number of votes needed to overturn the election in terms of provable, illegal ballots," he said, holding up a map.

He even reenacted a scene from "My Cousin Vinny."

Rudy: Did you all see My Cousin Vinny? pic.twitter.com/SVwMNiIysi — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 19, 2020

The repercussion: Giuliani's claims that Trump was going to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat was debunked by journalists on Twitter.

Lie after lie after lie after lie https://t.co/LNRLBT9TOL — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 19, 2020

But then, people began to point out the dark-colored sweat streaming down the sides of Giuliani's face under the hot lights.

It appears that Rudy Giuliani is sweating through his hair dye. pic.twitter.com/OY3dGL1BtX — The Recount (@therecount) November 19, 2020

Hey @RudyGiuliani – pls call me for some free tips on stopping hair dye leaks. pic.twitter.com/ah1uZQ3n80 — Christopher Wylie 🏳️‍🌈 (@chrisinsilico) November 19, 2020

And I thought Giuliani unzipping his pants on camera for Borat's daughter was going to be his peak embarrassment for 2020…



Also how hot is it in that room?!?! — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 19, 2020

It turns out, however, that Giuliani's sweat wasn't the even grossest thing that happened on stage: indeed, in an ill-advised handkerchief flourish, the former mayor first blew his nose before proceeding to wipe his entire face — "booger side in" — with the same piece of cloth.

oh my god I missed this pic.twitter.com/OGFzvC80Fy — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) November 19, 2020

Dishonorable Mention

Kelly Stafford

The character: Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The plot: On Thursday, Stafford uploaded a video to her Instagram story saying she was "so over" living "in a dictatorship that we call Michigan."

Kelly Stafford is over living "in a dictatorship that we call Michigan." pic.twitter.com/ovGcoNkJ4j — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) November 19, 2020

"So I'm going to be blunt, I'm so over it. I'm so over living in a dictatorship we call Michigan. I understand there's a pandemic, and I understand it's very scary. I'm scared of it too. If you are at risk, do not leave your house until there's a vaccine. But shutting down all these small businesses, things that people have worked their life for, shutting them down again is not the answer. Because they will not make it. "So once we are able to leave our house, once this dictatorship decides to let us have some freedom, there will be nothing left. I'm just over it. I see all these people and it brings me to tears. "And believe me, I know there's people out there that are stating, 'That's really ignorant of you. How could you say that?' Listen, I know not everybody is going to agree with me. Not everybody is going to agree with my every move I make. That's life, OK. We state our opinions, we move on. This is my opinion. "I feel for these small businesses. I feel for — It's not that I don't feel for the people who have COVID, or the hospitals. I do. But this is my opinion. I do not like living in a place where they tell me what I can and cannot do. I live once. Again, this is my opinion. You have yours. Everyone has their own. And we chalk it up to that."

The repercussion: Stafford was excoriated by Twitter for her reaction, many of them pointing out her privilege.

In the words of Kelly Stafford, "to support small local businesses" here are a few of her tagged suggestions on IG…if I may, this seems a little bit less about helping mom-and-pop shops & a little bit more about making sure she can get a facial and a steak on the weekends pic.twitter.com/fDFqQRlMrk — Emily Gerds (@emily_gerds) November 19, 2020

Imagine having to suffer through a global pandemic in these conditions. pic.twitter.com/o17J7Iapac — PMD 🎃 (@PMDMKE) November 19, 2020

After being roundly criticized, Stafford issued an apology on Instagram, saying she never should have used the word "dictatorship."

She additionally filmed an apology while shopping at Target.

Kelly Stafford apologizes for "I'm over living in a dictatorship that we call Michigan" comment on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/zkRBOZGbxL — Don Drysdale (@DetroitLionsGM) November 19, 2020

Friday

Sia

The character: Sia,pop star and director of the movie "Music," a musical about an autistic teen.

The plot: Sia tweeted out the trailer for her upcoming movie "Music," which stars Maddie Ziegler, who is not herself autistic, as an autistic teen.

The news you've been waiting for! 🙌 Music, the movie written & directed by Sia + starring Kate Hudson, @leslieodomjr & @maddieziegler, will be arriving in early 2021! Watch a sneak peek of the movie right here. pic.twitter.com/w38L2UtIhJ — sia (@Sia) November 19, 2020

The news of Ziegler's casting sparked widespread criticism, with many arguing that Sia should have hired an autistic actor for the job.

sigh. yet another example of Hollywood casting a non-disabled actor to play a disabled character. When doing a film about Autism, hire #ActuallyAutistic folks to work on it. https://t.co/wwyxdgPYDf — Margaux Joffe (she/her) (@MargauxJoffe) November 20, 2020

Several autistic actors, myself included, responded to these tweets. We all said we could have acted in it on short notice. These excuses are just that- excuses. The fact of the matter is zero effort was made to include anyone who is actually autistic.#NothingAboutUsWithoutUs — Helen Z #BlackLivesMatter #Pride2020 (@HelenAngel) November 20, 2020

Sia replied to Helen's tweet, saying, "Maybe you're just a bad actor."

Maybe you're just a bad actor. — sia (@Sia) November 20, 2020

Sia continued to dig in and vehemently defended her decision to cast Ziegler.

I'm so confused. The character is based completely on my neuro atypical friend. He found it too stressful being non verbal, and I made this movie with nothing but love for him and his mother. — sia (@Sia) November 20, 2020

The repercussion: Many people were disappointed in the way Sia handled the criticism and buried the singer in quote-tweets.

It's because you're showing yourself as someone who clearly didn't put in the work to center disabled and #ActuallyAutistic people before making a movie profiting off of us. Who's judging who here??#NothingAboutUsWithoutUs https://t.co/mHF9gzsCP0 — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) November 20, 2020

the fucking state of how sia is responding to autistic people with valid criticisms of her film…we're all adorable and easily fetishised and fun to make movies about until we speak lmao 🙃 https://t.co/KuXinLmpX1 — marianne eloise (@marianne_eloise) November 20, 2020

The National Autistic Society even responded to Sia's casting by suggesting others she could have hired for the role.

.@sia has got this one wrong. There are so many talented autistic actors out there - like Saskia, Alex, Max, and Holly who starred in our #AutismTMI films: https://t.co/f1aWSs2nXM https://t.co/Vsts6g8728 — National Autistic Society (@Autism) November 20, 2020

