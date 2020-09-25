A Guy Who Died Of COVID Advises Against Masks, #Ruthkanda Forever And More Of This Week's Main Characters

NO YOUR KID DIDN'T SAY THAT

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the undivided attention of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate "what the internet is talking about right now," and inspired by recent offenders like Paul Krugman and Adam Carolla, we rounded up the "main characters" on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

Friday

Herman Cain

The character: Herman Cain, deceased former CEO of Godfather's Pizza.

The plot: Herman Cain died from COVID-19 complications on July 30, but his Twitter account, which lives on as The Cain Gang, tweeted a link to a story about a man removed from a library for not wearing a mask on Friday and captioned it, "It's time for the obsessive mask-wearing to wear off."

It's time for the obsessive mask-wearing to wear off. https://t.co/wrSDRoOt4d — The Cain Gang (@THEHermanCain) September 18, 2020

The repercussion: The tweet was ratioed into oblivion, with many folks observing the irony of Cain's account tweeting against mask mandates.

Too bad Herman isn't here to tweet this himself. Why is that again? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) September 18, 2020

dear mr. ghost who died after getting a disease that could have been prevented by mask wearing, is your unfinished business on earth to kill everybody else — Erin GrudgePAC Ryan (@morninggloria) September 18, 2020

Dishonorable Mention

Alexandra Lee-Capps

The character: Alexandra Lee-Capps, mom.

The plot: Lee-Capps tweeted that upon hearing the news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, her daughter did the Wakanda pose from "Black Panther" and said "Ruthkanda forever."

The repercussion: Many Twitter users felt Lee-Capps's story stretched the limits of plausibility, and it sparked a torrent of memes. She later locked her account.

seeing the words "ruthkanda forever" is my Joker origin story — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) September 19, 2020

The fucking audacity of Ruthkanda. Could you just let democracy die with dignity Karen? Keep that shit in your drafts. — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) September 19, 2020

omg i just told my 8 year old that rbg died and he started building a natural gas pipeline through a native american reservation in her honor — michigan chiller (@MidsHighLife) September 19, 2020



[Via The Daily Dot]

Monday

Russell Brand

The character: Russell Brand, comedian, actor and podcaster.

The plot: Brand tweeted about taking his dog Bear to the park and having "two working class men independently describe him in surprisingly poetic language."

I love Bear. He brings out the beauty in people. Today two working class men independently described him in surprisingly poetic language. "Apricot" coloured said one. "Cinnamon" said another. pic.twitter.com/MiKyp1S3lG — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) September 21, 2020

The repercussion: Brand drew derision by many for the tweet, who excoriated him for taking a patronizing attitude toward "working class" people.

2020: the year Russell Brand discovered the working class could see colours https://t.co/GdhyCQYFgD — . (@twlldun) September 21, 2020

"Aren't the little people intriguing?" https://t.co/fyoGxwy0Lz — Grumpinprole J 🌻 (@J_Ladarc) September 21, 2020



[Via The Independent]

Honorable Mention: A Good Main Character

Demi Adejuyigbe

The character: Demi Adejuyigbe, writer and comedian.

The plot: Every September 21, Adejuyigbe releases a video goofing on Earth, Wind & Fire's "September." On Monday, he released yet another banger.

The repercussion: Adejuyigbe's annual stunt earned him the honor of being a rare, wholesome Main Character for the day and raised $300,000 for charity.

Thursday

Frances Weetman

The character: Frances Weetman, a former Labour Party councillor and columnist in the United Kingdom.

The plot: Weetman tweeted that saying white people can't be the subject of racism was a soft form of Holocaust denial.

The repercussion: Weetman received an avalanche of angry replies. She locked her account for a short period time and later apologized for the tweet.

Weetman's tweet also earned the distinction of being featured on the "Yes, You're Racist" Twitter account.

Alexa, why are white people pic.twitter.com/WMXlZJj2Mq — Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) September 24, 2020

Dishonorable Mention

Thomas Chatterton Williams

The character: Thomas Chatterton Williams, contributing writer at the New York Times Magazine and guy who "expelled" a house guest for ranting against Bari Weiss.

The plot: Williams tweeted that Breonna Taylor's death was a Greek tragedy and that outrage surrounding her death should be directed at her ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover.

It's a tragedy what happened to Breonna Taylor, but in the Greek sense. By all means let's criticize American policing, but outrage here should be directed primarily at Jamarcus Glover. His actions put her in danger and *crucially* led her boyfriend to fire his weapon in fear. — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) September 24, 2020

The repercussion: Getting dunked on by Ava DuVernay.

Honorable Mention

Beaver

The character: A beaver who took four years to photograph.

The plot: Treehugger tweeted out a story describing the extraordinary lengths Louis-Marie Preau went to take a photo of this Eurasian beaver.

It took a photographer 4 years — night after night in snorkeling gear and weights — to capture this image of a beaver https://t.co/SMrokvhnhP #NaturePhotography pic.twitter.com/zHkmgSsYHJ — Treehugger Animals (@MotherNatureNet) September 24, 2020

The repercussion: The tweet, which went viral for no apparent reason, earned giddy derision throughout the Twittiverse.

We've all wasted 4 years at some point https://t.co/8DYW4RD9YF — ben "limited breadsticks" flores (@limitlessjest) September 24, 2020

looks like shit, it's not even doing anything good — Gone Fishin' (1997) (@punished_stu) September 24, 2020

I can't explain it but these have the same energy pic.twitter.com/iU8oG8hyl1 — foliagefather (@piantapapa) September 24, 2020

Thumbnail image courtesy of Michael Fitch (@sonuvafitch).

