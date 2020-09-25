A Guy Who Died Of COVID Advises Against Masks, #Ruthkanda Forever And More Of This Week's Main Characters
Friday
Herman Cain
The character: Herman Cain, deceased former CEO of Godfather's Pizza.
The plot: Herman Cain died from COVID-19 complications on July 30, but his Twitter account, which lives on as The Cain Gang, tweeted a link to a story about a man removed from a library for not wearing a mask on Friday and captioned it, "It's time for the obsessive mask-wearing to wear off."
The repercussion: The tweet was ratioed into oblivion, with many folks observing the irony of Cain's account tweeting against mask mandates.
Dishonorable Mention
Alexandra Lee-Capps
The character: Alexandra Lee-Capps, mom.
The plot: Lee-Capps tweeted that upon hearing the news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, her daughter did the Wakanda pose from "Black Panther" and said "Ruthkanda forever."
The repercussion: Many Twitter users felt Lee-Capps's story stretched the limits of plausibility, and it sparked a torrent of memes. She later locked her account.
Monday
Russell Brand
The character: Russell Brand, comedian, actor and podcaster.
The plot: Brand tweeted about taking his dog Bear to the park and having "two working class men independently describe him in surprisingly poetic language."
The repercussion: Brand drew derision by many for the tweet, who excoriated him for taking a patronizing attitude toward "working class" people.
Honorable Mention: A Good Main Character
Demi Adejuyigbe
The character: Demi Adejuyigbe, writer and comedian.
The plot: Every September 21, Adejuyigbe releases a video goofing on Earth, Wind & Fire's "September." On Monday, he released yet another banger.
The repercussion: Adejuyigbe's annual stunt earned him the honor of being a rare, wholesome Main Character for the day and raised $300,000 for charity.
Thursday
Frances Weetman
The character: Frances Weetman, a former Labour Party councillor and columnist in the United Kingdom.
The plot: Weetman tweeted that saying white people can't be the subject of racism was a soft form of Holocaust denial.
The repercussion: Weetman received an avalanche of angry replies. She locked her account for a short period time and later apologized for the tweet.
Weetman's tweet also earned the distinction of being featured on the "Yes, You're Racist" Twitter account.
Dishonorable Mention
Thomas Chatterton Williams
The character: Thomas Chatterton Williams, contributing writer at the New York Times Magazine and guy who "expelled" a house guest for ranting against Bari Weiss.
The plot: Williams tweeted that Breonna Taylor's death was a Greek tragedy and that outrage surrounding her death should be directed at her ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover.
The repercussion: Getting dunked on by Ava DuVernay.
Honorable Mention
Beaver
The character: A beaver who took four years to photograph.
The plot: Treehugger tweeted out a story describing the extraordinary lengths Louis-Marie Preau went to take a photo of this Eurasian beaver.
The repercussion: The tweet, which went viral for no apparent reason, earned giddy derision throughout the Twittiverse.
