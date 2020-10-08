👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

NO SCHOOL LIKE THE OLD SCHOOL

What are the oldest schools still in operation today?

OnlineSchoolsReport.com scoured through publicly accessible data and put together maps of the world's oldest educational institutions — the most ancient being "divided between Europe and Africa." The oldest school still in operation today, according to their research, is Shishi High School, founded circa 141 BC in Chengdu, China. By contrast, the oldest school still in operation in the United States, the Collegiate School in New York City, is considerably younger, having been founded in 1628. Here are the oldest schools throughout the globe:

The Oldest Schools In The World

OnlineSchoolsReport.com

The Oldest Schools In Europe

OnlineSchoolsReport.com

The Oldest Schools In North America

OnlineSchoolsReport.com

The Oldest Schools In South America

OnlineSchoolsReport.com

The Oldest Schools In The Middle East

OnlineSchoolsReport.com

The Oldest Schools In Africa

OnlineSchoolsReport.com

The Oldest Schools In Asia & Oceania

OnlineSchoolsReport.com

Here are the 10 oldest schools still in operation around the world.

YearCountrySchoolType
c.141 BCChinaShishi High SchoolPrimary
597 ADEnglandThe King's School CanterburySecondary
737TunisiaUniversité ZitounaUniversity
797GermanyGymnasium PaulinumSecondary
859MoroccoUniversity of al-QarawiyyinUniversity
970EgyptAl-Azhar UniversityUniversity
989MaliSankore UniversityUniversity
1056IcelandReykjavik High SchoolSecondary
1085SwedenKatedralskolan, LundPrimary & Secondary
1088ItalyUniversity of BolognaUniversity


[Read more at OnlineSchoolsReport.com]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

GUYS BEING DUDS

jezebel.com

I've been thinking about an exchange I witnessed over a year ago on Twitter. A man posted a photo of a formidable-looking chimp standing on all fours and a bathroom selfie of a man (the tweeter) in a tank top, modestly muscled deltoids and pectorals visible.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample