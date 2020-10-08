The Oldest Schools In The World, Visualized
What are the oldest schools still in operation today?
OnlineSchoolsReport.com scoured through publicly accessible data and put together maps of the world's oldest educational institutions — the most ancient being "divided between Europe and Africa." The oldest school still in operation today, according to their research, is Shishi High School, founded circa 141 BC in Chengdu, China. By contrast, the oldest school still in operation in the United States, the Collegiate School in New York City, is considerably younger, having been founded in 1628. Here are the oldest schools throughout the globe:
The Oldest Schools In The World
The Oldest Schools In Europe
The Oldest Schools In North America
The Oldest Schools In South America
The Oldest Schools In The Middle East
The Oldest Schools In Africa
The Oldest Schools In Asia & Oceania
Here are the 10 oldest schools still in operation around the world.
|Year
|Country
|School
|Type
|c.141 BC
|China
|Shishi High School
|Primary
|597 AD
|England
|The King's School Canterbury
|Secondary
|737
|Tunisia
|Université Zitouna
|University
|797
|Germany
|Gymnasium Paulinum
|Secondary
|859
|Morocco
|University of al-Qarawiyyin
|University
|970
|Egypt
|Al-Azhar University
|University
|989
|Mali
|Sankore University
|University
|1056
|Iceland
|Reykjavik High School
|Secondary
|1085
|Sweden
|Katedralskolan, Lund
|Primary & Secondary
|1088
|Italy
|University of Bologna
|University
[Read more at OnlineSchoolsReport.com]