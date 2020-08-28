All The Things Old Pizza Huts Have Become Once They Stopped Being Pizza Huts
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that some 300 Pizza Hut locations will soon close following a bankruptcy announcement last week by the franchisee NPC International. The news comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hammer the restaurant industry, hitting dine-in establishments particularly hard.
However, between their signature pinched roofs and trapezoidal windows, the shuttered franchises "will almost certainly be recognizable as Pizza Huts long after the fast-casual restaurant chain pulls the plug on them," as reporter Kelly Weill noted.
Unmistakable for anything else with their squat bodies and trademark red roofs, abandoned Pizza Huts never really die, but go on to haunt whatever business next occupies the building.
Indeed, that has been the case with the ones that have gone before them, as the following zombie Pizza Huts illustrate.
Funeral Home
Double D's Lounge & Grill
House
Church
Urgent Care
T-Mobile Store
Veterinary Clinic
Domino's Pizza
[Via r/FormerPizzaHuts, r/NotFoolingAnybody and r/mildlyinteresting]