All The Things Old Pizza Huts Have Become Once They Stopped Being Pizza Huts
OWNER OF A LONELY HUT

· Updated:

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that some 300 Pizza Hut locations will soon close following a bankruptcy announcement last week by the franchisee NPC International. The news comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hammer the restaurant industry, hitting dine-in establishments particularly hard.

However, between their signature pinched roofs and trapezoidal windows, the shuttered franchises "will almost certainly be recognizable as Pizza Huts long after the fast-casual restaurant chain pulls the plug on them," as reporter Kelly Weill noted.

Unmistakable for anything else with their squat bodies and trademark red roofs, abandoned Pizza Huts never really die, but go on to haunt whatever business next occupies the building.

Indeed, that has been the case with the ones that have gone before them, as the following zombie Pizza Huts illustrate.

Funeral Home

This funeral home used to be a Pizza Hut. from mildlyinteresting

Double D's Lounge & Grill

View post on imgur.com

House

Found a Pizza Hut that was turned into a house! from NotFoolingAnybody

Church

Pizza Hut converted to a church from NotFoolingAnybody

Urgent Care

This medical facility totally used to be a Pizza Hut from mildlyinteresting

T-Mobile Store

Former Pizza Hut is now T-Mobile from FormerPizzaHuts

Veterinary Clinic

Vet in NSW, Australia from FormerPizzaHuts

Domino's Pizza

Plot twist from FormerPizzaHuts


[Via r/FormerPizzaHuts, r/NotFoolingAnybody and r/mildlyinteresting]

Jon-Michael Poff
Jon-Michael is the editorial director at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

MENTALLY I AM HERE

5 diggs

This week, we've got "It's our ball," Kimberly Guilfoyle at the Republican National Convention, "I feel like I'm outgrowing Twitter," top seven warning signs in a man's bookshelf and "Mentally I am here."

LET US MALL IT OVER

1 digg bloomberg.com

With their middle-of-the-road sales productivity, mix of national and regional tenants and one or more anchor vacancies, "Class B" malls are right in that gray area: Some will weather the storm, but many won't.

MATH WILL FIND A WAY

2 diggs liorsinai.github.io

The integral was first introduced by Geradus Mercator, who needed it to make his famous map, in 1569. He couldn't find it, and used an approximation instead. The exact solution was found accidentally 86 years later without calculus in 1645.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account