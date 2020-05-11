DOCK AND ROLL

· Updated:

It's a rare view we're getting here, seeing an oil tanker's point-of-view as it navigates through Jacksonville, Florida.

My dad is the captain of an oil tanker and took this really cool time lapse of his ship going out to sea from nextfuckinglevel


[Via Reddit]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'TELL MY FAMILY YOU TALKED TO ME'

2 diggs bbc.com

For Sudeep Choudhury, work on merchant ships promised adventure and a better life. But during a voyage in dangerous waters, his fate would come to depend on a band of drug-fueled jungle pirates — and the whims of a mysterious figure called The King.

SCHOOL'S OUT FOR... EVER

nymag.com

As the possibility that college campuses may not be able to reopen this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic grows, will a handful of elite cyborg universities soon monopolize higher education?

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample