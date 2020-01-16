The New Orleans Police Department announced they had issued a warrant for the arrest of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after he slapped the rear end of an officer in the LSU locker room following their championship victory on Monday night.

The former LSU star was celebrating with his old team at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome when police reportedly were warning players against smoking victory cigars.

Beckham Jr. responded by slapping a police officer on the buttocks.

OBJ wasn't gonna let that officer spoil the fun.. told him to get the gat. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sWoWj53r42 — 🕊 (@wannabjoyful) January 14, 2020

The Cleveland Browns responded by releasing a statement saying they were looking into the incident.

"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter," the team said. "They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."