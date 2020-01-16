WANTED FOR SIMPLE BATTERY

Digg · Updated:

The New Orleans Police Department announced they had issued a warrant for the arrest of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after he slapped the rear end of an officer in the LSU locker room following their championship victory on Monday night.

The former LSU star was celebrating with his old team at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome when police reportedly were warning players against smoking victory cigars.

Beckham Jr. responded by slapping a police officer on the buttocks.

The Cleveland Browns responded by releasing a statement saying they were looking into the incident.

"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter," the team said. "They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

PACKING (AND SHIPPING) HEAT

theverge.com

Armslist is one of the easiest ways to buy a gun online. But an investigation from The Verge in collaboration with The Trace reveals hundreds of users who may be skirting the law through high-volume sales.

EARNING YOUR DRINK

10 diggs outsideonline.com

For decades, the Old Forge was the holy grail of the British outdoors community. The UK's remotest pub, it could only be reached via boat or a three-day walk through one of Britain's last true wildernesses, the Knoydart peninsula in Scotland. A dispute between some locals and a new owner threatened the legend — until they decided to open up a pub of their own.