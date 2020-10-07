In case you missed it, Nathan Apodaca went viral on TikTok over a week ago when he skateboarded while sipping Ocean Spray cranberry juice and singing along to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams."

no worries just skateboarding on the highway listening to dreams by fleetwood mac drinking cranberry juice pic.twitter.com/vBV70okrDt — rissa (@charIiehunnam) September 25, 2020

His video soon caught the attention of Mick Fleetwood, who recreated the viral TikTok video:

Mick Fleetwood just joined TikTok and recreated @420doggface208's incredibly viral video longboarding while sipping cran juice that put Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" back on the top of the charts https://t.co/qZKWshiJhf pic.twitter.com/J5XaBps9oN — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 4, 2020

And now the company Ocean Spray has entered the fold, with the CEO of Ocean Spray also recreating the Apodaca's video and gifting the skateboarder with a new pickup truck full of Ocean Spray products.

it's the CEO of ocean spray skateboarding in his own merch for me ✨ pic.twitter.com/Y0Lc2mAdHd — Alice Ophelia (@iamaliceophelia) October 6, 2020

Apodaca has previously explained that the reason why he was skateboarding on the freeway was that his car had stalled and he was using donations he received since going viral to buy a new truck.

Here's a video showing Apodaca being surprised by the truck:

And Apodaca happily singing to "Dreams" in his new car — all the while sipping cranberry juice, of course.