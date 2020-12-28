A Family Feud Provides One Of The Nastiest Obituaries Of The Year
On April 30, 2020, Ann Viaros Samios passed away in Miami, Florida at the age of 96. However, her obituary was published only this week, on December 27, because of a feud between her two daughters and her.
The younger daughter, Patricia Samios, doesn't mention her older sister by name, merely calling her "abusive," "spiritually dead" and blames her for delaying the obituary. The feud between them, as you can read underneath, has resulted in one of the most bizarre obituaries we've ever read.
