The Best Reactions To NYC Being Designated An 'Anarchist Jurisdiction' By The Department of Justice
ANTIFA CEO IN BUSHWICK CONFIRMED

· Updated:

On Monday the Department of Justice designated New York City as an "anarchist jurisdiction," along with Portland and Seattle. The designation, which the DOJ said was a result of recent gun violence and police department budget cuts, may have financial implications, including the loss of federal funding.

However, the designation didn't exactly square with the lived experience of New Yorkers, who roasted the department on Twitter.

Adwait Patil
Adwait is an Associate Editor at Digg.

