When We Say We're Not Checking The News, This Is What We're Really Doing
The good news is that we're trying not to overload ourselves with anxiety-inducing news. The bad news is we're lying.
[Via Twitter]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The good news is that we're trying not to overload ourselves with anxiety-inducing news. The bad news is we're lying.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Chiara Clayton, a first-time ballot counter, wanted to do her part and help out with this year's election. Then the angry protestors showed up.
Here are the latest results from the 2020 Presidential, Senate, House and state governors races.
The MSNBC vote analysis wizard has been so on lately that he was sure to eventually blow a fuse.
The good news is that we're trying not to overload ourselves with anxiety-inducing news. The bad news is we're lying.
If you thought living on Earth in 2020 was comparable to hell, planet K2-141b is here to prove you wrong.
The best way to improve your video conference calls is simply investing in a better webcam. The iPM 1080p Full HD Webcam W9 offers 1080p resolution and a built-in stereo microphone. Get it for just $32.95.
The annoyed "ugggggh" to everything is perfect.
Because this week has had us all on edge about the election, which is still not over, this week's best tweets are about precisely that. Enjoy?
Jeb Corliss explains how he got into wingsuiting, his technique and what flying through The Crack in Switzerland is like.
There's so much that can be accomplished with a car and an old boat.
"This is the terror of America, you frightened people," the man said when he was politely asked to wear a mask.
Latest sales figures reveal that Nintendo's hybrid machine has now sold more than the NES.
A photographer shoots a fake ad using a film crew using one of the most expensive film cameras and one with a dinky Nikon knockoff.
I thought I was doing these hard rides to memorialize my dad. I was wrong.
The Action Lab's James J. Orgill demonstrates that it's possible to boil water with body heat.
I struggled to make my colorful style fit the job's low profile.
We don't want to sacrifice fresh vegetables and herbs during the colder months, so the AeroGarden Black Bounty indoor garden is an easy purchase at a price this low.
When you're stuck in the booth, a lot of bizarre requests begin to come in.
The president's son has prematurely claimed victory in Pennsylvania, spread rumors and lies, and, so far, gotten away with it.
Three icons from this current generation of comedy have teamed up for "Moonbase 8," about a group of wannabe astronauts trying to get NASA's attention.
Different fast food chains have strikingly different attitudes when it comes to serving customers in this TikTok parody video.
Americans ordered comfort foods — fries, cheese, and tons of alcohol — to self-soothe during 2020 election night.
Michael Kosta, a correspondent for "The Daily Show," did a brilliant play-by-play parody of CNN's frenzied reporting style this election.
What makes an elite sports star suddenly unable to do the very thing they have been practicing for years? And is there anything they can do about it?
Several accounts (of varying credibility) describe attempts to isolate children from linguistic input and observe what language they would eventually speak.
This corgi won't stop asking for treats before dinner.
"Most of the time, they rely on what they believe they see and feel firsthand."
Pengsoo was created for children's television, yet it became such a surprise sensation with adults that it was named South Korea's person of the year. Now it's ready to take over the globe.
Joe Biden got more votes than Donald Trump, but we don't elect presidents that way as the team on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert explains.
Kanye West qualified for ballot access in 12 states and received over 60,000 votes in total. Here are the states that turned out the most for him.
A research team plans to make repeat trips to the wreckage site and will ferry along tourists if they can afford to pay a price so steep it makes a trip up Everest sound cheap.
Keep your friends close, keep your sea animal encounters closer.
Pollsters spent four years preparing to better capture Trump support and avoid a repeat of 2016. Somehow, they missed it again.
Magnetars, a type of neutron star, can produce the previously enigmatic bursts.
Seattle defender Alex Roldan headed the ball to safety in an amazing save.
This is just one unlucky trajectory.
You may get your Amazon order in a Super Mario-themed box even if the item inside isn't even remotely connected to Nintendo or gaming in general.
Nick von Rupp and João Guedes were involved in one of the "scariest moments" they've experienced on a wave. Fortunately, they both were fine.
See the outstanding estimated vote to be counted in the 2020 presidential election.
While the media industry at large is facing great uncertainty, The Hard Times is thriving.
The less virus that enters the body, the easier it is to fight it. Johnny Harris gives a detailed explainer of how masks protect us in ways many people don't fully understand.
For the Cut's November 2020 cover story, Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz interviews comedian and writer Mitra Jouhari — an overachieving perfectionist who loves playing the idiot.
Transforming the nature of comedy and animation to create perhaps the most successful TV show of all time isn't quite as glamorous or exciting as you might imagine.
"It is colder than a 3-day-old casserole."
The mega-church leader was once a close spiritual advisor to Justin Bieber.
There's perhaps no clearer sign of the oil industry's currently unraveling business model of destroying the planet for profit than Shell get its ass dragged straight to hell on Monday after trying to start an #energydebate on Twitter.
A mesmerizing 10,000-shot video captures the dramatic life cycles of several species