Here Are The Winners Of The Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition
IT'S A SMALL WORLD AFTER ALL

Planet Earth is home to creatures great and small — and in some cases, so small you need a microscope to see them. Enter the Nikon Small World competition, which recognizes "excellence in photography through the microscope."

For this year's contest, Daniel Castranova from the National Institutes of Health, supported by Bakary Samasa and Dr. Brant Weinstein, was awarded the top prize for an extraordinary photograph of a juvenile zebrafish captured with confocal microscopy and image-stacking.

1st Place, Dorsal view of bones and scales (blue) and lymphatic vessels (orange) in a juvenile zebrafish

Daniel Castranova, Dr. Brant Weinstein & Bakary Samasa

2nd Place, Embryonic development of a clownfish (Amphiprion percula) on days 1, 3 (morning and evening), 5 and 9

Daniel Knop

3rd Place, Tongue (radula) of a freshwater snail

Dr. Igor Siwanowicz

4th Place, Multi-nucleate spores and hyphae of a soil fungus (arbuscular mycorrhizal fungus)

Dr. Vasileios Kokkoris, Dr. Franck Stefani & Dr. Nicolas Corradi

5th Place, Bogong moth

Ahmad Fauzan

6th Place, Hebe plant anther with pollen

Dr. Robert Markus & Zsuzsa Markus

7th Place, Microtubules (orange) inside a cell. Nucleus is shown in cyan

Jason Kirk

8th Place, Chameleon embryo (autofluorescence)

Dr. Allan Carrillo-Baltodano & David Salamanca

9th Place, Connections between hippocampal neurons (brain cells)

Jason Kirk & Quynh Nguyen

10th Place, Daphnia magna (small planktonic crustacean)

Ahmad Fauzan

And here's my personal favorite, a leaf roller weevil, which came in 14th place.

Özgür Kerem Bulur


James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

