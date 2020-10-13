Here Are The Winners Of The Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition
Planet Earth is home to creatures great and small — and in some cases, so small you need a microscope to see them. Enter the Nikon Small World competition, which recognizes "excellence in photography through the microscope."
For this year's contest, Daniel Castranova from the National Institutes of Health, supported by Bakary Samasa and Dr. Brant Weinstein, was awarded the top prize for an extraordinary photograph of a juvenile zebrafish captured with confocal microscopy and image-stacking.
1st Place, Dorsal view of bones and scales (blue) and lymphatic vessels (orange) in a juvenile zebrafish
2nd Place, Embryonic development of a clownfish (Amphiprion percula) on days 1, 3 (morning and evening), 5 and 9
3rd Place, Tongue (radula) of a freshwater snail
4th Place, Multi-nucleate spores and hyphae of a soil fungus (arbuscular mycorrhizal fungus)
5th Place, Bogong moth
6th Place, Hebe plant anther with pollen
7th Place, Microtubules (orange) inside a cell. Nucleus is shown in cyan
8th Place, Chameleon embryo (autofluorescence)
9th Place, Connections between hippocampal neurons (brain cells)
10th Place, Daphnia magna (small planktonic crustacean)
And here's my personal favorite, a leaf roller weevil, which came in 14th place.
