On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the state's stay-at-home order, which prompted the Tavern League of Wisconsin to announce that businesses could open immediately.

According to WKOW, Nick's Bar in Platteville, Wisconsin reopened following the ruling and within 45 minutes, at least two dozen people had packed the pub. Video from the bar showed unmasked patrons clapping along to The Hollies's "Long Cool Woman" as if nothing was wrong.

45 minutes after the bars open in Wisconsin…. pic.twitter.com/xqaDlS6ajP — Nick's bar (@nicksonsec) May 14, 2020



[Via Twitter]