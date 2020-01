Thankfully for the pedestrian, who was trapped underneath the car because of a traffic accident, all the onlookers here were able to lift the SUV off her.

Just now at Delancey and Norfolk in the Lower East Side an accident ran over a pedestrian trapping them under an SUV. Onlookers just lifted the SUV, dragging the victim out. pic.twitter.com/uq1IHcSJ9k — help how do i change this (@colbydroscher) January 26, 2020

The woman was taken to the hospital for "pain and bruising."



[Via Twitter]