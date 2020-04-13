This Video Of A New Jersey Cowboy Showing Off His Fancy Horsemanship Is The Most Delightful Video You'll Watch Today
It's not every day that you see this at the intersection.
It's not every day that you see this at the intersection.
The pandemic already pushed millions to work from home. Many of them will likely go back to a very different office.
In the past two decades, the world battled Ebola, SARS and more than one major flu outbreak. Those left tragedies in their wake but didn't cause the same level of societal and economic disruption that COVID-19 has.
We all know oxygen feeds fire, so what happens if a tube that has oxygen flowing through it catches fire?
The driver survived the accident, but we sincerely hope they're okay.
A collector has gotten his hands on rare prototypes of the first generation of Apple Watches, and hopes to sell them for thousands of dollars.
Feuding royals. A deadly planet. Before "Star Wars" or "Game of Thrones," there was Frank Herbert's legendary sci-fi novel.
Here's why this piece of music composed by Italian mathematician Giovanni Battista Benedetti is technically impossible.
But how did Global Witness track these Toyotas down? How do they know that they're the same allotment of pickups? It's rather impressive, actually.
When confronting the president about the administration's belated response to COVID-19, Reid pressed on and was unfazed by Trump's charged reactions.
Being cast in "School of Rock" was a defining moment in my life — for better or worse.
This creative couple bought an abandoned Airstream on the side of the road for $600, eventually spending two and a half years and $20K to completely renovate it themselves!
Life in self-isolation is a great time to finally launch that podcast idea. The Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle offers 39 hours of training to get you started. It's $44.99 today.
Turns out, we've gotten… more culturally conservative since 1984.
Couples who quarantine together stay together… sometimes.
The ultimate baller move is to just not give a f*ck.
It might not be nearly as big as Formula One, but it's every bit as dramatic and fun.
We've spent a lot of our lockdown playing "Scrabble," and it holds up incredibly well — especially given the circumstances.
To be honest, this is how everyone of us is like now.
Easter egg hunts have never been this high-stakes.
According to the administration's own math, the pollution rules could eliminate jobs, discourage driving, and inflict billions in damage.
During a tense interview, Navarro challenged CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker: "Show me that episode, then you'll have some credence in terms of attacking the Trump administration for not being prepared." "60 Minutes" responded to that challenge and brought the receipts.
Why we shouldn't bail out the airlines and cruise companies.
The BepiColombo, a joint orbiter operation between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and European Space Agency, filmed our planet from a few different angles and in varying speed.
These photos of wildlife taking over the streets of towns and cities around the world will make you smile — from goats in Llandudno to ducks in Paris.
It's a lot more fun than the one you know.
Well, it's back to the drawing board for the municipality of Romelândia in Brazil.
Panic shopping and hoarding have led to supply shortages. Volunteers frightened of the virus have stopped showing up. And a newly jobless population has sent demand soaring.
Are "fancy" sweatpants here for good?
Every year, students in a mountain village spend months preparing for an elaborate Kabuki performance. An aging society has put their show — and their school — in jeopardy.
It's time to jazz up your pasta offerings with advice from these veteran Bon Appétit chefs.
"Here we are… In the middle of a pandemic… Staring out of our windows like aquarium fish."
The great black-backed gull is the largest member of the gull family — and also apparently the most metal.
The coronavirus pandemic will leave lasting emotional scars.
A surprise company outing to an air base caused a 64-year-old French man so much stress that he flung himself from a fighter jet in midair, grabbing the ejector button in a panic and tumbling through the skies above France before landing in a field.
It's been just over a week since the CDC asked us to wear cloth masks. So who's wearing them? What else are people doing to be cautious?
Those are some lucky ducklings.
Leaders must learn from the pandemic now to position their companies to thrive in the next crisis.
Back in 2016, a telescope spotted a supernova flaring so brightly that it far outshone its own galaxy. The exploded star continued emitting radiation for more than 1,000 days, unleashing more energy than any supernova previously documented. But that's only the start of the story.
When we watch from our laptops and televisions at home, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's daily coronavirus briefings always float atop a background of cobalt blue
This is *not* legal to use in professional table tennis games, but it is pretty dope.
The capital of medieval Armenia, the city of Ani was a thriving center of trade and faith, survived by its haunting ruins.
While this hypothetical party does seem insufferable, what we wouldn't give to casually gather in a room with 25 other people right now.
Cholera and tuberculosis outbreaks transformed the design and technology of the home bathroom. Will Covid-19 inspire a new wave of hygiene innovation?
When COVID-19 recedes, it will leave behind a severe economic crisis. But, as always, some people will profit.
From the remote control to the Xbox, take a look at the inventions that changed our lives through history.
The handstand challenge started by Tom Holland involved Holland trying to put on a shirt while doing a handstand. Olympics gymnast Simone Biles took that challenge and made it so much better.
Images from around the world showing what Easter Sunday services look like during a global pandemic.