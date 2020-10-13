After a lot of kerfuffle and delay, and after a previous live Apple event that was woefully bereft of iPhone news (but did have some good deets on the new generation of iPads), we're finally about to get the new iPhones that we are entitled to every September (yes, entitled; you made your bed, Apple). There've been rumors, there've been leaks, but today, at Apple's "Hi, Speed" event beginning at 1 p.m. EST, we find out the truth.

We're no tech experts, but frankly that's all the better to distill what we learn from this highly anticipated event into comprehensible takeaways that tell you what you really want to know: how cool are the iPhones, how soon can you buy them, and what do you have to sell to get one?

We'll be updating this blog as the event rolls along, and also tweeting about it from the Digg account. Come with us!

We do actually know what the new iPhones will look like, roughly, from a photo leak this morning:

Via The Verge

But let's get the whole picture.

The HomePod Mini, $99

The original HomePod — a speaker equipped with Siri — is already out, but there's a new addition to the HomePod family: the HomePod Mini.

Design-wise the HomePod Mini is wrapped in a seamless mesh fabric and has a backlit touch surface that lights up when you call on Siri.

But just as much care has been paid to the sound design and the other functions of the product, too.

Music-wise, an impressive new feature is the ability to search for songs by simply speaking its lyrics, and visual features engage when you bring your phone close to the HomePod.

The HomePod Mini is also equipped with Siri's full functionality, including searching for your other Apple devices, asking for updates that include the weather and your scheduled calendar events, and more. Siri will also be able to recognize the individual voices of each member of your household and personalize updates and playlists accordingly. The device's CarPlay feature is also seamless and easy to use.

There's also a new Intercom feature so that you can communicate with your family around the house, in any room where you've placed a HomePod.

5G

First off, a global new feature for the iPhone: the arrival of 5G connectivity.

5G will enable you to connect faster, more easily and more securely, since with it you won't have to connect to public networks anymore. Here are some of the perks:

iPhones can now access Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, with peak upload speeds can reach over 200 megabytes per second

The 5G SuperStadium feature, which the NFL will begin rolling out soon, will allow for a multi-view, high-resolution experience of sports right from your iPhone

Verizon is also launching its 5G Nationwide network, connecting an unprecedented number of cities across the country. Hence the tagline for this new feature: "5G just got real."

And finally, the moment we've all been waiting for:

The iPhone 12

The design of the phone has been completely reimagined once again: its edges are flatter than the iPhone 11, and the phone is 11% thinner, 15% smaller, and lighter than the last iPhone.

A few new features of this generation of iPhone:

The phone will come in five new colors: white, black, red, pale green, and a new signature midnight blue

2 million to 1 contrast ratio

Twice as many pixels as the iPhone 11: text will be sharper for easier reading, and photos will look much better

The material of the phone itself is innovative, too: called Ceramic Shield, it's tougher than any iPhone glass and makes this new iPhone more durable than ever, with 4x better drop performance

As for the iPhone 12's 5G connectivity, this phone contains the most 5G bands of any other smartphone on the market today. Thanks to the phone's revolutionary new anechoic chamber, Apple has also optimized iOS frameworks so that the phones can get the best of 5G without using more power. When the phone isn't using 5G speeds, it will switch to LTE to save battery.

The A14 Bionic Chip

The new chip in the iPhone 12 — the A14 bionic — is also noteworthy. It has a 6-core CPU, the fastest of any phone, and a 4-core CPU, which is excellent for machine learning and sophisticated games, delivering up to 50% faster graphics. The neural engine has grown from 8 to 16 cores, which is significant for machine learning in particular, allowing a whopping 11 trillion operations per second.

To illustrate this phone's new functionality: Apple is bringing the game League of Legends to iPhone, which is remarkable because of the game's complex graphics and gameplay. For the first time, users can play this game on the go on a smartphone.

The dual camera system

Thanks to the iPhone 12's ultrawide lens (and high screen resolution), your photos will look better than ever, with Night Mode especially improved. A wider aperture will also ameliorate video quality.

Charging the iPhone 12: MagSafe

Wireless charging is becoming more and more the norm for smartphones across the board, the iPhone in particular. MagSafe is new hardware that makes wireless charging more efficient and safer. Its shielding design allows for up to 15 watts for faster charging.

The charger can also magnetically snap to your phone, and Apple is releasing new phone cases with magnets inside to pair with the charger. (Belkin is also working on new accessories for the iPhone, so you don't have to rely solely on Apple for accessories that work with your new charger.)

Apple's commitment to energy efficiency in iPhone production

Apple announced they're going to stop providing chargers, power adapters and earbuds along with purchase of the iPhone in an effort to cut carbon emissions, avoid waste, and make the iPhone box lighter and more streamlined, which also helps cut down on packaging.

And now, to the main event:

The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini, starting at $699 and $799 respectively

The new generation of iPhones are here, and they're sharper than ever.

The mini version will have all the main features of the iPhone 12 — just in a more manageable handheld size, and at a more affordable price.

The iPhone 12 Pro

The Pro's display is better than ever — and bigger than ever at 6.7 inches. The 12 Pro's screen has the highest resolution for an iPhone ever, with 3.5 million pixels. The phone boasts, of course, the A14 bionic chip, which allows for unprecedented detail in photographs and video.

The iPhone 12 Pro has the ultra wide lens that came with the iPhone 11 — and adds a new telephoto lens that allows 2.5x optical zoom and image stabilization.

Other notable features of the iPhone 12 Pro's camera capabilities:

Apple Pro Raw

The phone comes with new editing software that will allow you to perfect your photos with more nuance and detail than before.

Video

You can now record in 10- bit high dynamic range, and in 60 more colors than before. Additionally, the iPhone 12 Pro will be the first camera to record in Dolby Vision HDR at 4K resolution and in 60 frames per second.

LiDAR Sensor

Pricing

The iPhone 12 Pro will start at $999, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will start at $1,099. All phones will be available for preorder beginning this Friday, October 16, and will be available beginning Monday, October 19.