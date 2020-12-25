Here's Everything We Know About The Nashville Explosion

Nashville residents were rocked by a massive explosion early Friday morning.

Three people were injured and 20 buildings were damaged when a parked recreational vehicle exploded in the downtown corridor, according to the Nashville mayor, The Tennesseean reports.

According to reporting from The Tennesseean, police were "responding to reports of shots fired near Second Avenue and Commerce Street before 6 a.m., Central Time when they saw a suspicious vehicle outside a nearby AT&T building." Police are unsure if anyone was inside the vehicle.

An eyewitness, Betsy Williams, the owner of the Melting Pot building on Second Avenue, told The Tennessean reporter Adam Tamburin that she had initially been awoken to gunshots and called 911. But then she heard a voice from the suspicious RV telling residents to evacuate: "Evacuate now. There is a bomb. A bomb is in this vehicle and will explode." Williams said the voice began a 15-minute countdown and her family fled the area.

The Location

The epicenter of the blast occurred in downtown Nashville in "front of the AT&T transmission building at 166 2nd Avenue North."

The Impact

Nashville resident Buck McCoy, who lives near the blast site, posted videos on Facebook of the aftermath, which left debris scattered everywhere and cars on fire.

Witnesses were seen visibly shaken by the blast.

Oh my god! This video from downtown #Nashville of the explosion!!!



This is from Buck McCoy on Facebook! pic.twitter.com/xA1J8AgyGc — Ryan Graney👩🏻‍🦰 (@RyanEGraney) December 25, 2020

WATCH: Security camera footage of a condo at the Exchange Lofts on Church Street shows the moment of the explosion in downtown Nashville. Video courtesy of Kirt Webster. pic.twitter.com/jtQGoE5Urz — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) December 25, 2020

Footage from the scene on 2nd Ave North as multiple agencies continue to work and investigate an explosion from earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/5g40RhwNNl — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 25, 2020

Photos show extensive damage in downtown Nashville following a vehicle explosion that authorities believe to have been an intentional act. No significant injuries have been reported, and the FBI is taking the lead on the investigation.



Read more: https://t.co/yFPc3kk49U pic.twitter.com/bIsNknyMi3 — ABC News (@ABC) December 25, 2020

Aerial footage above the blast zone showed extensive damage.

The explosion also impacted phone service with reports of 911 lines down.

AT&T outage impacting 911 lines for Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet and La Vergne. https://t.co/NJ7szWkAfZ — Yihyun Jeong (@yihyun_jeong) December 25, 2020

The Investigation

Investigators called the explosion an "intentional act." President Trump was also notified of the incident.

MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/YOfMTaKmTH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

"President Trump has been briefed on the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, and will continue to receive regular updates. The President is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured." — Judd Deere, @WhiteHouse Deputy Press Secretary. — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) December 25, 2020

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced it would contribute $10,000 towards a reward in the case.

This story is developing…