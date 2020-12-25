👋 Welcome to Digg

Here's Everything We Know About The Nashville Explosion
3 INJURIES REPORTED, MANY BUILDINGS DAMAGED

Digg

Nashville residents were rocked by a massive explosion early Friday morning.

Three people were injured and 20 buildings were damaged when a parked recreational vehicle exploded in the downtown corridor, according to the Nashville mayor, The Tennesseean reports.

According to reporting from The Tennesseean, police were "responding to reports of shots fired near Second Avenue and Commerce Street before 6 a.m., Central Time when they saw a suspicious vehicle outside a nearby AT&T building." Police are unsure if anyone was inside the vehicle.

An eyewitness, Betsy Williams, the owner of the Melting Pot building on Second Avenue, told The Tennessean reporter Adam Tamburin that she had initially been awoken to gunshots and called 911. But then she heard a voice from the suspicious RV telling residents to evacuate: "Evacuate now. There is a bomb. A bomb is in this vehicle and will explode." Williams said the voice began a 15-minute countdown and her family fled the area.

The Blast

The Location

The epicenter of the blast occurred in downtown Nashville in "front of the AT&T transmission building at 166 2nd Avenue North."

The Impact

Nashville resident Buck McCoy, who lives near the blast site, posted videos on Facebook of the aftermath, which left debris scattered everywhere and cars on fire.

Witnesses were seen visibly shaken by the blast.

Aerial footage above the blast zone showed extensive damage.

The explosion also impacted phone service with reports of 911 lines down.

The Investigation

Investigators called the explosion an "intentional act." President Trump was also notified of the incident.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced it would contribute $10,000 towards a reward in the case.

This story is developing…

