'Mr. Kookbox' Is About Nole Cossart And His Experimental Journey Into The World Of Wooden Surfboards
Meet the California based surfboard maker in this short film.
[Via Ben Weiland]
They returned from overseas and were confined to separate hotel rooms for two weeks under government requirements. This is their journey.
On Monday, locust swarms entered residential areas and other parts of Jaipur, a city in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.
A national commercial from Facebook purport to show real users.They're actually employees.
The experience of eating out in Hong Kong illustrates what it's like to visit a restaurant right now.
All my concerts were postponed by the coronavirus, so why can't I get a refund? It's complicated.
The "Mythbusters" host has a field day building a do-it-yourself Lego organizer.
I'm a chef in a seaside town, not an epidemiologist. Business owners like me face a summer of uncertainty, and I'm terrified.
The physician Asaf Bitton discusses the risks of socializing indoors, the problem of public bathrooms and why doctors have changed the way they think about masks.
Accent expert and actor Amy Walker breaks it down — the authenticity, the enunciation and the style.
Breaking down hazard pay, sick leave and general safety at Walmart, Target, Costco, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and more
Porter Road co-founder and meat expert James Peisker reveals how to cook rare steak cuts like the tri-tip, teres major, bavette and picanha.
Facebook is one of the largest advertising platforms in the world. If you want to make it in marketing, you need to know Facebook. The 2020 Complete Certified Facebook Marketing Masterclass will teach you for $13.99.
The probable cause is also one of the primary ingredients in the world's favorite psychedelic.
These symptoms sound scary, but they should be expected. Here's what scientists know about the "new" effects of the coronavirus.
Originally these were used to fight other males with, now they signify success, power and are an invaluable part of life.
Just when you thought you'd learned how to spell Grimes and Elon Musk's unusual baby name, they've gone and changed it.
The coronavirus pandemic has been something of a nightmare for live TV, with interviews interrupted by children, cats, ringing phones, dogs and now, earthquakes.
Nick Romero, the "master barber," is looking out for all the guys who just want to get a quick and clean shape up.
When the Roosevelt administration rolled out millions of dollars to fund artists, musicians, writers and actors, it wasn't just about job creation. It was to unite a nation in turmoil.
Since 1988, Dylan has travelled the world relentlessly. Now that he's been forced to pause, let's look back at some of his best late-career live sets.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
An infected and impatient world needs protection from COVID-19, but rushing it won't be easy. How can we speed up a complicated process?
Only 100 €70 tickets were available for the 2,000-capacity outdoor venue Coconut Beach in Münster, Germany.
Masks are a new way to express ourselves, and we want to make the most of it. Every time you buy one of these masks, an independent artist gets paid, and Teepublic will donate a medical-grade mask to Direct Relief.
Former Miami athletes Dwyane Wade, Ricky Williams and Joe Rose weigh in on the rookie quarterback's arrival that is being defined by hope and hype.
This is how all chores should be done: 100% ingenuity, 0% effort.
How to counter a pandemic that's effectively targeting a community.
View our map and graphics to see where COVID-19 is hitting hardest in the US, which state outbreaks are growing the fastest and which are leveling off.
This Wind Wall by Ned Kahn in Clayton, Missouri has 93,000 individual aluminum flags that flap in the wind.
Waters are warming faster than the global average.
Salted watermelon margaritas, crackly duck carnitas, grilled pizzas and many more recipes are on the menu for Bon Appetit staffers this week.
Imagine being a squirrel in this backyard. You'd hate to see it.
The mortality rate among indigenous people is twice that of the rest of the population.
You're going to be in your home office for a while. Make sure your cybersecurity is up to snuff.
It's not because they enjoy the view or the breeze — no, it's because of their acute sense of smell.
Do you go with title bouts or Conor McGregor's star power? Check out how each of our experts booked the main card.
The 1980s represented a major shift in Japanese culture. As such, the rise of "Juppies" — Japanese yuppies — marked a new wave of consumerism.
When people in New York City die of COVID-19 and go unclaimed, they get sent to Hart Island. Here's a backstory of how this remote place became a mass grave.
If you're worried about going to the store in shorts and a tank top, here's what you need to know about COVID-19 transmission through skin.
The coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay home. As some start to wander out, here's how to stay safe.
Coram Parker was challenged by his friends to make up a song about the pandemic on his banjo and he nailed it.
Government stimulus checks and a temporary ban on evictions are tiding over the suddenly jobless residents of housing complexes owned by Jared Kushner's company. But what will happen when both soon run out?
Researchers found that when deprived of pollen, bumblebees will nibble on the leaves of flowerless plants. The damage done seems to fool the plant into flowering, sometimes up to 30 days earlier than normal.
The Bagger 258 aka the "Blue Wonder," is located in Schipkau, Germany.
MSCHF's latest project, "Icon Rewind," lets you revert your iPhone's app icons to their previous versions for a trip down memory lane.
Boris Johnson's adviser Dominic Cummings is facing calls to quit after travelling 260 miles during lockdown.
On this episode of Sleeping With Friends, a contestant tests out the Somnox sleep robot to help themselves doze off.