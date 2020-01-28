Motion Graphics Designer Uses After Effects To Turn A 15th Century Painting Into A Super Trippy Animation
And then God said: let there be psychedelic art.
[Via Twisted Sifter]
And then God said: let there be psychedelic art.
[Via Twisted Sifter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
A revolution in archaeology is happening just when we need it most.
Politicians, planners and policy-makers have frequently debated the benefits of allowing architecture to decay - neither demolishing nor preserving it, but letting entropy take hold. What makes this approach to ruins equally empowering and horrifying?
Alisa Weilerstein breaks down the famous Johann Sebastian Bach prelude and why it's such a great song to put in your TV show.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Fredrick Miller tells the late night host he waited two hours in the cold to buy legalized marijuana in Michigan.
Male stars face a double standard, too, and ever since he bared his chest in "Thelma & Louise," his work has been undervalued. But look closer and he explores masculinity in complex ways.
Some are just odd, all are wonderful. The Afternoon Tea-Baggers, Don't Pity Me or the fabulously titled I've Tasted and I Know The Lord is Good by The Rathbuns. Apparently the Lord does move in mysterious ways.
They really saw a window of opportunity with this peephole here.
The true backstory of the conversation chair may not be entirely romantic.
Universal health care is hard, but it should be possible — and eight more things I discovered from visiting other countries.
And then God said: let there be psychedelic art.
The Awhatukee house was ambitious in both its architecture and automation, partially buried to adapt to the Phoenix climate, and striking in its exterior. Nobody bought it.
Studios are betting on films such as "Palm Springs" and "Minari" to earn box-office success as well as critical praise.
These notebooks and journals can help you indulge your inner Hemingway — and they're all on sale now.
The routes the jet ski rider is navigating were originally designed for paddle boats.
If this is the future of shopping, why does it feel so transient?
A section of a newly installed border wall between the United States and Mexico was defeated by mother nature, as parts were videotaped being blown over by wind.
The Hummer name, which once was synonymous with gas-guzzler, is returning on an electric vehicle.
For the first time, scientists have a clear view of the line where the giant Thwaites Glacier is leaking water into the ocean.
James Corden sets the record straight about who really drives the car for his show.
You can lead a bike rider to a post, but you can't teach them to lock it properly.
Who will be posting blogs on this site? All of your favorite sports bloggers. Well, maybe not all of them, but at least the ones who are currently unemployed due to their recent decision to detonate their own careers. We're all feeling great and ready to blog.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
One second, the sky is clear and things are relatively calm. The next moment, it's hell on earth.
Baby Yoda, aka "The Child" from Disney Plus' The Mandalorian, at last has an official, life-size (16.5 inches), super-detailed figurine … but at a price of $350, it'll cost you an arm and a leg.
I reached out to several geometry experts to see if we could arrive at a consensus answer. Turns out virtually all of the mathematicians I contacted found the same solution — but not all of them figured it out in the same way.
You can't understand hackers or the internet, of course, if you haven't jammed with "the console cowboys in cyberspace."
Locals say the ranch has been plagued by strange creatures and cattle mutilations. It's also been used for government UFO research. So what's really happening there?
It's not the mashup we anticipated, but it's the mashup we need.
As the city is transformed by gentrification and inequality, comedies have begun depicting it as a place of magical connection.
This blocky pink book sets out to accomplish a big task: present a visual representation of humans and the art they've created — from the beginning.
Ship held in quarantine over suspected case of the deadly virus after doctors tend to woman from Macau running a fever.
Instead of taking your laptop to the dump, you should salvage it.
"I'm an Astros fan. They cheated during the 2017 regular season — the evidence is clear. In an attempt to understand the scope of the cheating and the players involved, I decided to listen to every pitch from the Astros' 2017 home games and log any banging noise I could detect."
You don't need to master some great sleight of hand to be able to perform this trick yourself.
For these Texas high schoolers who live in Mexico, the border wall debate is more about daily logistics than politics.
More than a decade later, candidates and commentators still struggle with the art of posting.
Bon Appétit's Brad Leone demonstrates the best way to dry age a steak.
There is a limited and shrinking supply, growing demand, and a long-run picture that looks, from many angles, hopelessly apocalyptic.
After more than a decade experimenting with grapes that wouldn't ripen outdoors or ripened too late, most people would've given up. This man didn't.
We can't wait to hear all these stories up next at 11:00.
For decades, the country has struggled with the challenge facing the modern nation-state: how to balance control and influence.
They're now considered one of the world's top invasive species.
Tennessee resident Spencer Alan Boston didn't do himself any favors by lighting up in the courtroom, but he did make himself a legend.
From 'sexy' on 'Marlboro Man' Tom Selleck in the 1980s to 'subversive' at Art School's AW20 show.
Uber officially bans drivers from carrying firearms — but the company's business model prevents it from enforcing such a ban. The results can be deadly.
Nice to know that Rogen got the last laugh.
Forget stadiums and manicured ice—the humble roots of hockey belong to frozen backyard ponds. From beer leagues to ex-pros, hockey players from across the country head to the Midwest every year for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.
You don't need a yard to grow your own herbs and veggies. For just $99.99, you can keep a fresh supply of greens going in your kitchen with AeroGarden Harvest.
In an interview with Jonathan Ross from 2016, Sacha Baron Cohen talks about the times when his jokes put him in very hairy and life-endangering situations.