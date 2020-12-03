Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
A third unexplained gigantic metal monolith has been placed atop a mountain in California.
The doctoral student who hosted a party for more than 20 naked men — including diplomats — in defiance of the COVID lockdown says nurses were present and everyone was tested.
Melissa Carone spoke at a hearing of the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Wednesday and her testimony turned heads.
Bella Poarch lip syncing to Millie B's "M to the B" has reigned supreme this year on TikTok, and topped this year's viral charts.
It posed a severe danger to the user as well as enemy combatants.
No more Mr Nice Guys! With his role in the HBO miniseries, Grant — like Richard Gere and Vince Vaughn — has swapped charm for smarm, reflecting a changing society.
Somehow these ads just keep getting better and better.
Climbing ropes, guitar strings, and hand sanitizer are among the newly reported uses for the toxic "forever" chemicals.
You might spend hours staring at your phone, waiting for a reply to a text. Maybe they talk over you in a group of friends or in a group chat. Or perhaps their attention seems to drift, their gaze averted, whenever you talk.
Donald Trump claimed a COVID-19 overflow site at Renown Hospital was "fake." Then Dr. Jacob Keeperman showed up on CNN.
Gitanjali is a 15-year-old scientist and inventor who uses technology to tackle issues ranging from contaminated drinking water to cyberbullying.
Jason Njoku's IrokoTV is a streaming platform for Nollywood, Nigeria's robust movie industry. But finding customers on the continent has been hampered by the economic realities facing many Africans.
You got to watch out when you're driving.
The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge rarely gets shut down, but this Monday the bridge was closed due to high winds and safety concerns.
The band's merch has come a long way since being sold in parking lots, thanks to mainstream collaborations with Nike, Crocs, and other brands.
Congresswoman Katie Porter had a fiery exchange with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, saying he was "play acting" as a lawyer during a House hearing on relief funds for the coronavirus.
Our vision of the good life is stuck in the twentieth century. It's time to reinvent it — starting with home ownership.
From Jerusalem to New York City to Venice, here's what major cities looked like more than 100 years ago.
What has emerged is a patchwork of strategies that reveals lessons about what works — and what doesn't.
The new architectures of protection hastily installed across our built environments aim to keep us safe. Yet the plexi shields and hoods are little more than the architectural equivalents of hydroxychloroquine.
Scammers are having a field day with gullible eBay bidders who don't realize that they're literally bidding on packaging.
This hat is the perfect way to indicate that you're feeling the holiday spirit.
The number of abandoned oil and gas wells is on the verge of exploding and states can't keep up. These industry insiders want to be part of the solution.
Watch this pet bird take a ride on his human as his strumming guitar.
A new study reveals differences in thumb movement between humans and Neanderthals which points to differences in tool use.
When you're hungry and are isolating in a hotel room, a hotel iron can suddenly be very handy.
In the rich, lazy and happy 1990s, Americans imagined a world that could be just like them.
A tiny invasive species, the spiny water flea, is decimating plankton in the lakes, rattling an ecosystem that supports valuable fisheries.
Even lying down on the floor takes too much energy.
The film "Downfall" offers a comforting moral closure to the story of Adolf Hitler, but the reality is not that simple.
Kazuo Odachi is one of the last living members of a group never meant to survive. He wants to remind Japan that before its modern success came the sacrifices of the young pilots who gave their lives.
Peter Sripol uses a 3D printer and a lathe to power a Nerf Blaster with a combustible engine.
The new HBO Max docuseries "Heaven's Gate: The Cult of Cults" examines the bizarre "Star Trek"-inspired death cult through interviews with former members and archival footage.
There is real contentment to be found in browsing Wikipedia — especially when you stumble across a particular object of interest.
So this is what healthcare could look like if it weren't a giant mess.
At the start of the year, writer and former pro surfer Jamie Brisick visited the world's premier big-wave contest. What he discovered was an event of biblical proportions: a place where daredevil disciples put their lives in the hands of an ocean at its most majestically unpredictable.
Ivanka Trump, the President's daughter and adviser, sat for a deposition Tuesday with investigators from the Washington, DC, attorney general's office as part of its lawsuit alleging the misuse of inaugural funds, according to a court filing.
They think we are technology whizzes. We really are not.
Anders Tegnell, Sweden's state epidemiologist, says it's still not clear to what extent transmission rates are reduced when more people have been exposed to the virus.
Curious about the cryptocurrency's recent spike in value? Here's a primer for latecomers just now tuning in.
Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to choose Taylor Swift's "Love Story" as the soundtrack to Satan falling love with a personified 2020.
In a popular Ask Reddit thread, someone asked what popular sayings are "actually bullsh*t." Here are our favorite responses.
In the midst of a pandemic, the news that Kurt Papenfus, a doctor in the small town of Cheyenne Wells, Colorado, had COVID-19 wasn't surprising, but Papenfus' illness would have repercussions far beyond his own health. He is the lone full-time emergency room doctor in the town of 900.
The level of attention paid to doing said tattoos is very diferent.
Since the earliest days of cinema, gangsters have been the characters we've both loved and loved to hate. Here are 20 of the genre's best movies.
Futurist leaders considered pasta an "absurd Italian gastronomic religion" that went against the grain of fascism (literally).
"I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke, and I have to say: Am I stoked there's a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much"