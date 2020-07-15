The US economy took a big hit in the first half of the year from the coronavirus pandemic — especially the BEACH industries (booking, entertainment, airlines, cruises, and hotels), which lost hundreds of billions of dollars of market capital.

But not all companies are in the red. While corporate profits fell by 12% in the first quarter of the year, some businesses still found a way to make bank. Berkshire Hathaway, the diversified holding company headed by Warren Buffett, has earned a staggering $81.4 billion in 2020 so far. Tech companies like Apple and Microsoft also continued to rake it in, with tens of billions of dollars of profit.

HowMuch.net's Irena Martinčević scoured the numbers from Fortune Magazine and put together an infographic of the 50 most profitable companies in the United States to date this year.

