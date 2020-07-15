WHO'S STILL RAKING IT IN

· Updated:

The US economy took a big hit in the first half of the year from the coronavirus pandemic — especially the BEACH industries (booking, entertainment, airlines, cruises, and hotels), which lost hundreds of billions of dollars of market capital.

But not all companies are in the red. While corporate profits fell by 12% in the first quarter of the year, some businesses still found a way to make bank. Berkshire Hathaway, the diversified holding company headed by Warren Buffett, has earned a staggering $81.4 billion in 2020 so far. Tech companies like Apple and Microsoft also continued to rake it in, with tens of billions of dollars of profit.

HowMuch.net's Irena Martinčević scoured the numbers from Fortune Magazine and put together an infographic of the 50 most profitable companies in the United States to date this year.

[Read more at HowMuch]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account