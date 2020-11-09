When we think of Thanksgiving sides, a variety of dishes may come to mind, from savory dishes like macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes to sweeter options like cranberry sauce and cornbread. But when it comes to the most popular Thanksgiving side of each state, tastes differ, so to speak.

Using data from Google Trends, career site Zippia created a map that shows which Thanksgiving side is the favorite of US each state. Zippia studied Google search trends last November to see which of the 20 classic Thanksgiving sides they had selected had the most disproportionate searches in each state.

According to Zippia's map, mashed potatoes are the most popular dish in the US generally, as well as in 10 states, including California, Washington, Wisconsin and Connecticut. Mac and cheese is the second-favorite dish and is especially popular in the southern states of Georgia and North and South Carolina. Somewhat surprisingly, cranberry sauce, a staple of Thanksgiving, is the most popular dish only in New Hampshire, while Maine is the sole state that is gung-ho about side salad.



