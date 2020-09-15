FLIX ACROSS THE WORLD

How do the tastes of Netflix subscribers differ across the world?

Budget Direct Home Insurance's data visualization team scoured the data using Google Keyword Planner to discover the most-searched Netflix originals in every country over the past year. (It should be noted that Netflix is unavailable in China, North Korea, Syria and Crimea.)

It turns out "Stranger Things" is the top-searched Netflix original in the world, (with Eggoheads in 81 countries), followed by "La Casa De Papel" AKA "Money Heist" (65 countries) and "The Witcher" (30 countries).

The Most-Searched Netflix Original In The World

Courtesy of Budget Direct Home Insurance

The Most-Searched Netflix Original In North America

Courtesy of Budget Direct Home Insurance

The Most-Searched Netflix Original In Europe

Courtesy of Budget Direct Home Insurance

The Most-Searched Netflix In South America

Courtesy of Budget Direct Home Insurance

The Most-Searched Netflix Original In The Middle East

Courtesy of Budget Direct Home Insurance

The Most-Searched Netflix Original In Asia And Oceania

Courtesy of Budget Direct Home Insurance

The Most-Searched Netflix Original In Africa

Courtesy of Budget Direct Home Insurance


[Read more at Budget Direct Home Insurance]

