While there's no definitive way to determine which people in Hollywood are the most hardworking among their peers, one of the ways we can gauge it quantitatively is perhaps by the credits they have accrued over the years.

If you're curious about which Hollywood stars have the most acting and directing credits in the past decade, Resume.io has pored over the filmographies of 146 working actors to determine which stars have the most credits and awards.

Based on the numbers Resume.io had crunched, James Franco has had the most producing and directing credits, while Eric Roberts, brother of Julia Roberts, has accumulated the most acting credits with a whopping 391 credits for the last 10 years. Tiffany Haddish has appeared as herself the most out of any other star, while Will Smith has the most soundtrack credits to his name.

On the awards side, Leonardo DiCaprio, perhaps unsurprisingly, has accumulated the most award nominations (245 nominations, to be exact), though when it comes to award wins, Cate Blanchett takes the crown with her 155 wins.

You can explore the numbers in greater depth here:

It should be noted that Resume.io only looked at the credits and awards of 146 actors that they had chosen from a combination of IMDb lists, Oscars winners lists and Forbes's highest-paid actor list from 2019. Their list excludes some actors, such as award favorite Meryl Streep, and James Hong, who arguably has one of the most acting credits in Hollywood right now. Their list is therefore by no means exhaustive, but it still provides a fun look at the number of credits of some — but not all — of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood right now.



[Read more at Resume.io]