The most expensive cities in the world to live in have been revealed.*

According to the 2020 Worldwide Cost of Living report — a biannual survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit — Osaka, Singapore and Hong Kong topped the rankings as the costliest places to make a living. For the report, the EIU took a look at 400 individual prices across 160 products (such as groceries) and services from 133 cities around the globe.

The data visualization team at Visual Capitalist took the data from the EIU's report and charted a world map highlighting the top ten cities with the highest cost of living. See the full-sized graphic here.

Some key takeaways from the graphic, are that cities in Asia dominated EIU's list — with four in the top ten. Paris remained the most expensive city in Europe, with Zurich close behind. Notably, Los Angeles appears in the top 10, but it's notoriously expensive California cousin San Francisco does not.

*It should be noted that the study was done at end of 2019, prior to the coronavirus outbreak.



[Read more at Visual Capitalist]