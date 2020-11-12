👋 Welcome to Digg

When it comes to the top colleges in the United States, the differences in tuition can be drastic. While some top schools cost over $60,000 a year, others are far more affordable — in some cases, less than $20,000 annually.

Using the US News & World Report's Best National Universities list, personal lending site Title Max created this infographic that ranks the top 100 colleges in America by their 2020 tuition costs. You can see the full-size graph here.

The most expensive college in the US, according to Title Max, is Columbia University, where tuition runs $61,850. In second place is the University of Chicago, which costs $59,298.

And here's the ranking of the top 10 most expensive colleges, along with their tuition costs. While the national average for tuition is $26,593, the tuition at all 10 of these schools is more than double that amount.

  1. Columbia University: $61,850
  2. University of Chicago: $59,298
  3. Tufts University: $58,578
  4. Brown University: $58,504
  5. Duke University: $58,194
  6. University of Southern California: $58,195
  7. Boston College: $57,910
  8. University of Pennsylvania: $57,770
  9. Brandeis University: $57,561
  10. Cornell University: $57,222

On the other end of the spectrum, the top college with the most affordable tuition is Brigham Young University — Provo, with a 2020 tuition of only $5,790. As you can see in the ranking below of the top 10 colleges with the lowest tuitions, Brigham Young University is unique in that it's a private college, while other more affordable schools are mostly state universities.

  1. Brigham Young University — Provo: $5,790
  2. Florida State University: Out-of-state tuition $21,673, in-state tuition $6,507
  3. Binghamton University — SUNY: Out-of-state tuition $27,791, in-state tuition $10,201
  4. University of Buffalo — SUNY: Out-of-state tuition $27,850, in-state tuition $10,180
  5. Stony Brook University — SUNY: Out-of-state tuition $28,528, in-state tuition $10,076
  6. University of Florida: Out-of-state tuition $28,658, in-state tuition $6,380
  7. Purdue University — West Lafayette: Out-of-state tuition $28,794, in-state tuition $9,992
  8. North Carolina State University — Raleigh: Out-of-state tuition $29,220, in-state tuition $9,101
  9. University of Georgia: Out-of-state tuition $31,120, in-state tuition $12,080
  10. University of Iowa: Out-of-state tuition $31,568, in-state tuition $9,605


Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

