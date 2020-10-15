👋 Welcome to Digg

HELLO CAPTAIN OBVIOUS

Using some fairly simple code, Erin Davis took on the gargantuan task of counting, sorting and mapping the most common road suffixes in the United States. Davis's map highlights the distribution of road suffixes across the country, calculated by miles of road.

Erin Davis

The most common (and obvious) suffix is "Road" or "Rd," and it is essentially the only suffix used in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

In large parts of Texas, New Mexico and Colorado "City Rd" is a more widely used. Almost the entirety of Iowa uses "Street," along with large parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota. The use of "State Rd" and "State Route" are confined to Virginia and North Carolina, respectively.

Erin Davis

Davis also mapped the road density in America, and it's clear that the East Coast has many more miles of road per square mile of land than the rest of the country.

Erin Davis


[Read more on Davis's website]

Adwait Patil
Adwait is an Associate Editor at Digg.

