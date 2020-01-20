Mom Gets Her Kid A Pet Goat As A Gift, Immediately Regrets It
Let this be a lesson that if your 3-year-old wants a pet goat, they probably aren't old enough to be making those types of decisions yet.
[Via Twitter]
Omar Ameen came to the US to escape the violence in Iraq. Now he's accused of being a member of an ISIS hit squad.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
In a break with convention, the
editorial board has chosen to endorse two separate Democratic candidates for president.
It was as terrifying as it sounds
The only intelligent life forms we know of reside here on Earth. But that hasn't stopped us from trying to answer the question.
The destruction of the Falcon 9 rocket was a planned part of a test to assess the Crew Dragon spacecraft's emergency escape system, so you can watch this without feeling bad.
High winds leave snow piled so high it could take several days to dig out.
The radio conglomerate laid off six employees at Des Moines' KXNO this week, but they were re-hired on Thursday after the station's listeners rebelled
This Compaq Presario CDS is what you'd get for $3,000 back in the day and it brought so much joy to people's hearts.
Prison officials said contraband cellphones fuel violence and undermine security. But as a crisis swelled in Mississippi's prisons, images shared by inmates brought attention to troubling conditions.
Nilanshi Patel has the longest hair in the world at 190 centimeters.
Newnan, Ga., decided to use art to help the community celebrate diversity and embrace change. Not everyone was ready for what they saw.
Great Big Story reveals the backstory of the century egg and the people that love them.
We are on the verge of perhaps the greatest innovation in the history of our species — a genetically altered future in which many of us will conceive our offspring in labs. If we want to control this future, now is the time to question what we want it to be.
It's a name that had me instantly transfixed, like something Wes Anderson had dreamt up for his next film. The Independent Order of the Odd Fellows — a secret society for.... odd people?
Isabel dos Santos made a fortune at the expense of the Angolan people, Luanda Leaks reveals.
Who needs a whole band when you can listen to a factory fan pump out all the bass you need?
Baseball lost its mind on Thursday.
Darth Vader is made hysterical when his lines are dubbed over with Frank Costanza's hilariously cantankerous catch phrases from "Seinfeld."
This way of eating may be newly resonant, but it's not new.
Inside the underground spaces that brought dating, drag queens and craft cocktails to the mainstream.
Now this is just cruel.
Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Elizabeth Holme promised game-changing improvements on American life with digital and technical developments. What happened?
The impeachment trial probably won't change any minds. Here's why.
Flynn went from cooperating with prosecutors to blaming them—and potentially facing prison. Sidney Powell is a big reason why.
It's amazing that the two are able to co-exist in an environment without hurting each other, let alone engage in such playful interactions.
Left alone, a human corpse will soon be feasted upon by maggots. Also, depending on the circumstances, by a cat.
Gerald "Bogle" Levy is to dancehall what Bob Marley is to reggae. But 15 years after the legendary dancer was shot dead, Jamaica's dancehall scene still craves recognition for its fallen hero. Hannah Moore heads to Kingston
April Dawn Alison made thousands of pictures focusing on a single subject—herself. But, who was she?
"The Game of Life" board game in 1860 is very different from the game we know today.
This two-to-four player game is one of the best translations of the Star Wars franchise into board game form. There are countless competitors, but this is the one you'll want to start with.
It could have something to do with an overachieving vagus nerve.
The chicken chain is known for having the lowest entry cost of any major fast-food franchise — but there's a catch.
A new book explores what we can learn from people who have mastered living with the land for millennia.
After returning to her parked car, a woman was curious why there wasn't snow on her car following a blizzard and made a shocking discovery — she left the passenger window down by mistake.
Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Damian Lewis and the creators of the era-defining Showtime drama — now entering its eighth and final season — reveal in an oral history never-told tales of a show that smashed records, captivated presidents and predicted everything from terrorist attacks to Russian election hacks.
A class developed in Duluth, Minnesota, has heavily influenced how domestic abusers are rehabilitated across the U.S. But does it work?
We could listen to this all day.
In the 92-year history of the Oscars, double-nominees have happened 12 times in total.
Retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink goes over popular war movies and gives a breakdown of how realistic things are being depicted.
A young writer wrote a controversial bit of military science fiction about sexual politics. The fallout was nuclear.
A film advertises the city as a modern escape where women can do whatever they want. The reality of the place thwarts the girls' trip vibe at every turn.
Mat Watson drives a Tesla Model 3, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace, Nissan Leaf, Kia e-Niro and Mercedes EQC to see which can go the furthest.
The battery can be cut, bent, soaked, shot and lit on fire - and it'll still work just fine
The post-dot-com generation of companies became the most ubiquitous and valuable corporations in the world and Silicon Valley's rhetoric began to change.