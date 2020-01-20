Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

DON'T BE A HACK

1 digg saturdayeveningpost.com

We are on the verge of perhaps the greatest innovation in the history of our species — a genetically altered future in which many of us will conceive our offspring in labs. If we want to control this future, now is the time to question what we want it to be.