Here's A Spot-On Impression Of How A Conversation Between A Middle-Schooler And Their Mother Usually Goes
It's like they're speaking two different languages.
[Via TikTok]
The billionaire is working with the WHO, drugmakers and nonprofits to defeat the coronavirus everywhere, including in the world's poorest nations. Can they do it?
It sends a signal that the Biden administration wants very little to do with disrupting the actual problem in this country.
Delivered packages are like a box of chocolates: you never know what you're going to get.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Asian elephant Kaavan is being moved from Pakistan to Cambodia in an operation that one veterinarian called 'extremely tricky.'
Who knew that bagpipes and swing would go so well together? Not the crowd and certainly not us.
Tony Piloseno even used his wildly successful and viral TikToks as part of a digital marketing pitch to the company to appeal to younger members of Gen Z.
Why are attainable enthusiast cars disappearing? Because young working people can no longer afford to buy them.
Trump's 2018 joke about "Carrots" the turkey refusing to concede the win and demanding a recount hits very differently now.
Today's social media obsession has its roots in the development centuries ago of the reflective material.
Turkey Day veterans share their best intel for first-time hosts around the country.
Just trying to get some quality me time in under-utilized places.
Oomba was a startup designed to make a lot of money from the games industry — instead, everyone played each other.
It's their way or the highway.
There are no good sports bras. So Alex Cranz came up with a solution.
An acclaimed chef made dinner for the D'Amelio family to kick off their new YouTube series, and it all went downhill from there.
The decorative lamp usually consists of globs of wax rising up and then falling down in a glass vessel filled with a clear liquid, but what exactly are the chemical components of a lava lamp?
In an excerpt from a new collection of his writings, Amazon's CEO says that his secret is making fewer, better decsions—and thinking three years out.
Subversion is in New York nightlife's DNA, and pandemic partyers eventually found venues that, with enough alcohol or drugs or post-isolation dopamine in the brain, resembled a pre-pandemic wild night out.
YouTuber walter santi managed to turn a bad situation — a leak in the house — into a good thing by treating their cats with an all-you-can-eat buffet.
We are at war with a virus that is currently winning by taking two 9/11's worth of victims every week—by Christmas it could be three.
Luckily, the driver was not seriously injured, though the car did crash through a barricade straight down a hill.
His mom says he wants to be an architect or lego designer. We see that happening after this project.
Andrew Scott answered a late-night knock at his door with his lawfully owned gun in hand. That gave police license to kill him, courts said, because of the controversial doctrine called qualified immunity.
Emma Corrin discusses several key scenes from the hit TV show "The Crown."
"I don't remember ever being so nervous or upset about something as I was then."
Alexander the Great, Cleopatra, Attila, Boudica and Genghis Khan: Their missing tombs remain unsolved archeological mysteries.
Van Jones argued in a popular Ted Talk that Donald Trump could stay in office if he refused to concede the 2020 presidential election. T. Greg Doucette explains why he's wrong and Donald Trump can't subvert our election laws.
The history and mystery of a cult favorite whose continued existence is an unlikely story that bridges two countries long at odds.
Loss survivors are demanding an end to the site, and provoking a conversation about how little we know about the internet and suicide risk.
Columnist Jonah Reider explains how these simple containers can elevate your cooking and keep your kitchen organized.
The PS5 and Xbox Series X both take advantage of a slate of modern techniques to offer the best-looking visuals possible. With FreeSync support, a fast refresh rate, a native 4K resolution and beautiful HDR support, this TV from Samsung is the TV your console deserves.
An artist's song went viral because everyone hated it. Welcome to Cringe TikTok.
In 1986, the United Way released 1,500,000 balloons in Cleveland, Ohio. They ended up creating a nightmare for the entire community.
How a 16-year-old from suburban Connecticut became the most famous teen in America.
Wayne Sleep, a famed British dancer, told Vulture about one of 'The Crown's most prominent moments in season four: dancing "Uptown Girl" with Princess Diana — and their real-life friendship.
You might want to visit these places soon because they're not going to be around for much longer.
Observers with a view from abroad tell us how dysfunctional the U.S. political system looks to everyone else.
How an Instagram memelord and a rogue reporter created one of 2020's breakout video series — by documenting America's absurdities.
YouTubers Garage 54 run a car engine underwater to determine how far the hydro-locks can be tested.
With President-elect Joe Biden preparing to move into the White House in January, the anti-environment era is about to come to an end.
When Fariha Róisín started writing "Like a Bird," she thought the traumatic event at its heart was just a dream. She explores the weight of a family secret
His blood is on your hands, adventurer.
Cats have contributed to the extinction of 63 species of birds, mammals, and reptiles in the wild thanks to their deadly claws.
What to expect and what risks you'll take, from the moment you enter the airport.
Fozzie shows why it's more important to work smart than work hard.