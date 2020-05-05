THIS IS DESPICABLE

The man reportedly said "Here, I will use this as a mask" and wiped his nose on a store clerk's shirt after she informed him that all customers must don masks.

** UPDATE ** An arrest has been made in this case. Additional details will be released after an arraignment has concluded. Thank you to all who shared this post, a viewer tip assisted investigators in determining the identity of the suspect. Assault Suspect – Identity RequestThe Holly Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying the subject in the attached video and picture. The man entered the Dollar Tree store on N. Saginaw St. on Saturday, May 2nd at about 1:30 pm. The clerk advised the man that all in-store customers must wear a mask to enter the store as stated on the signs posted on the entry doors. The man walked over to the clerk and wiped his nose and face on her shirt telling her "Here, I will use this as a mask" the man continued to be loud and disruptive inside the store before leaving in a white possibly Ford window van similar to the one pictured.Anyone knowing the identity of the man or who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the Holly Police Department at (248) 634-8221. Please do NOT share identity or other information to this post. Please reference case incident number 20-2977.Thank you for your help!

