Sometime in the last few days, you might have come across the following words on your timeline, most often in this order: "Meteor? Meatier. Meteor. Meatier."

make them….. a meteor 🤨



MEATier 😐



🥺 METEOR



………..MEATIER 🥺🥺🥺 — dorie (@Dorietos) September 9, 2020

You may or may not have found your way to the source of this odd quote by now, but in case you haven't, it is this, from TikTok user @lizemopetey (@eliza_morey on Twitter):

Where to begin. First of all, the subject matter. There are a lot of God/angel format jokes online, but this might be the best of them all. In this brief, heart-wrenching TikTok, the comedy of the misunderstanding between God and the angel he assigned to make his dinosaurs meatier (already laughing) is subverted by the tragedy that was the dinosaurs' demise via meteor (meatier?? meteor).

That in itself speaks to the power of this humble TikTok: that it transforms a matter-of-fact prehistoric event into something very emotional. Just look at God's and the angel's wet eyes as they realize their misunderstanding! Meryl Streep could never.

There are so many more things to love about this TikTok: the paper towel (?) beard. God's extremely cute little head tilts and lean-in when he asks the angel if he gave the dinosaurs more muscle, like he asked. The implication that the initial request came in the form of God saying to this angel, "Everything's looking good, but I have one note — make the dinosaurs meatier."

And, you know, maybe there's something to be said for the fact that this meme was created, and is resonating with us, at the very moment it feels as though a (metaphorical) meteor were headed toward us right now, on its way to wipe us out. Just metaphorically, of course.

But maybe the very best thing about this TikTok that you don't learn within it is that Eliza Petersen, its creator, is in fact a paleontologist in real life. Picture our eyes instantaneously tear-filled like God's in the TikTok.

Hi all my new followers!!!!! Thank you for the dinosaur love!!! Here's some pics of me on the job, finding/prepping/plastering bones! THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH!!!!!!! 🦖🦕🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vco7svwMsH — lize mo petey (@eliza_morey) September 10, 2020

But maybe EVEN more important than that fact are the memes that the TikTok has spawned. In addition to prompting the creation of an utterly new meme format — people posting a series of movie/TV stills or video of two characters in a moment of emotional reckoning along with the words "Meteor? Meatier. Meteor. Meatier" — the video has Inception-ed some of the best existing memes.

..meatier…..



a meteor…… ?… m e a t i e r… pic.twitter.com/or482ypvRc — halsey if you're reading this hi i'm eli (@jazz_inmypants) September 14, 2020

God when they saw "meteor" instead of "meatier" in the angel's report pic.twitter.com/IOQuDY7Vlh — Josh 🌸 (@cosmic_boyy) September 13, 2020

The angel :



meatier meteor pic.twitter.com/GnqkdEA3ub — axel (@axelhrr) September 12, 2020

…meatier…..



a meteor…… ?… m e a t i e r… pic.twitter.com/lAxjfzcKpZ — invidia (@purrseok) September 12, 2020

The TikTok gained so much traction within five days that, just yesterday, Petersen posted a sequel. We're pleased to report that it's every bit as good as part one.

Thank you, Eliza, for taking our minds off the metaphorical destruction-by-meteor that is happening to us on earth at present. We needed this.