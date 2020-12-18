I Think (S)he Did It But I Just Can't Prove It, $600 Stimmy And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

I THINK YOU DID IT

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got $600 stimmy, they finally cracked the Zodiac cipher, I think (s)he did it but I just can't prove it, tell me without telling me and if you have… do not worry about what's in the coronavirus vaccine.

5. They Finally Cracked The Zodiac Cipher

The meme

Last week a team of amateur codebreakers deciphered the 51-year-old message the Zodiac Killer sent the San Francisco Chronicle. This is how they did it. In the chilling note, the killer admits he is "not afraid of death."

Some Twitter users, however, had fun interpreting the so-called 340 cipher a bit differently.



Examples



they finally cracked the zodiac cipher pic.twitter.com/Jjgqw6UU6T — COLiN BURGESS (@Colinoscopy) December 12, 2020

can't believe they finally cracked the zodiac cipher pic.twitter.com/cooX4CAtEj — it's just meera (@meeracleshappen) December 12, 2020

I can't believe they finally cracked the zodiac killer code after 36 years pic.twitter.com/PNnriWD3S2 — Assorted Jams (@Assorted_Jams) December 15, 2020

It actually happened: A team of codebreakers have solved the Zodiac Killer's 340 cipher. pic.twitter.com/rgQIifkZTN — Backdoor Company (@DoorHinge9) December 11, 2020

Adwait Patil

4. $600 Stimmy

The meme

Nine months after the CARES Act delivered $1,200 checks to many Americans in response to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, Congress is finally on the verge of passing a new economic stimulus package that will again send checks to most Americans. Despite insufficient government assistance in the intervening months, however, the new stimulus checks are likely to be for just $600.

Some facts to put that into perspective: Almost 10 million more Americans are unemployed now compared to February. Over 9% of households are experiencing housing insecurity, and nearly 13% of households are experiencing food scarcity. And according to Moody's Analytics, nearly 12 million renters are more than $5,000 behind on rent and utilities.

Oh, but here's $600.

The laughable amount was the subject of a Twitter poll by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who asked followers if $600 for a second COVID check is enough.

Is $600 for a second COVID check enough? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 16, 2020

It's also become fodder for memes, which have deemed it the "$600 stimmy." They'd be funnier were the situation facing many Americans not so utterly dire.



Examples



The landlord when you give em that $600 stimmy for your $7000 balance due from the past 9 months pic.twitter.com/rudbPHSRUE — Yes its me (@NTFxGreg) December 16, 2020

$600 stimmy isn't enough for rent and food.



The government: pic.twitter.com/SMrghZ7qcy — 📊📈💰 (@MrGoodBeard__) December 17, 2020

A stimmy for $600 10 months later. I bet the next one will be this pic.twitter.com/5g1cX5kOIT — MewBlaze (@MweBlaze) December 17, 2020

"A $600 stimmy won't cover rent and food. We need more"



The US Government: pic.twitter.com/QrVhwiyRnt — cheesus wrld (@MatchboxCody) December 17, 2020

Jon-Michael Poff

3. I Think (S)he Did It, But I Just Can't Prove It

The meme

Late last week, Taylor Swift released another surprise album, her second of the year, called "evermore." It's as good as, if not better than, July's "folklore," but that's a separate conversation.

All you need to know to understand this meme is that one song on the album, "no body, no crime," is basically Taylor Swift's "Goodbye Earl": a swingin' song about avenging your friend by murdering her cheating husband. You know, as you do, because that's friendship. The song's choruses repeat the line "I think he did it, but I just can't prove it" — and then eventually subvert it to reflect the song's plot to that point: "They think she did it, but they just can't prove it."

It's catchy and it's applicable to more than just doing murders with your BFFs, so naturally it was an excellent candidate for a meme.



Examples



I think he did it but I just can't prove it pic.twitter.com/pjPvfLqu4v — lexi (furloughed popstar) (@lexishaye_) December 14, 2020

i think he did it but i just can't prove it pic.twitter.com/4WbBPK3R57 — lils (@snlfiilm) December 13, 2020

i think he did it but i just can't prove it pic.twitter.com/2oPs0uVnE9 — valen is on follow like and rt limit (@hozierswillow) December 15, 2020

i think she did IT but I just can't prove it pic.twitter.com/zFjK3oOfce — amelia's wrecked plans (@evermirrorbaIl) December 14, 2020

I think he did it but I just can't prove it pic.twitter.com/HZATIYsbPR — (((maya))) (@notfestivemaya) December 13, 2020

i think he did it but i just can't prove it pic.twitter.com/kTGyax5UK0 — ⛄ let it snowphia 🌨️ (@musicallaneous) December 14, 2020

I think he did it but I just can't prove it pic.twitter.com/uTQGfY2nYK — Billie (@_BillieBelieves) December 15, 2020

"I think he did it but I just can't prove it" pic.twitter.com/KmHhylkMcv — Samantha Wyss 👟 (@samantha_wyss) December 14, 2020

I think he did it but I just can't prove it pic.twitter.com/cT3AN4yVXp — Alec Napolitano™ (@Alnapz) December 15, 2020

Crossing our fingers for more excellent Taylor-derived content with the release of her third album in five months, can't wait!!!

taylor: *explicitly says she's not doing a third album*

literally everyone: i think she did it but i just can't prove it — preston (@stay_prest) December 15, 2020

Molly Bradley

2. If You Have… Do Not Worry About What's In The Coronavirus Vaccine

The meme

The US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 vaccine, and people immediately rejoiced over what they believed was the light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic. But there were still some people voicing hesitation about getting it.

@myeshachou mocked these concerns by tweeting, "If your social security number is saved in your notes app you do not need to worry about the vaccine putting a chip in you."

if your social security number is saved in your notes app you do not need to worry about the vaccine putting a chip in you — myesha thee stallion (@myeshachou) December 3, 2020

The tweet spread like wildfire, and soon others were making similar jokes about things people had more to worry about than the COVID-19 vaccine.



Examples



if u have stepped into this station do not worry about what's in the coronavirus vaccine pic.twitter.com/uKG0PBF12r — 𝓉𝓇𝒶𝒾𝓃 𝓉𝓇𝑜𝓁𝓁𝑜𝓅 🚂🌹🚡 (@mta_bitch) December 14, 2020

If you've ever played in a ball pit at Chuck E. Cheese don't worry about what's in the vaccine pic.twitter.com/xOrfilBWkM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2020

If you've ever logged into a website using your Facebook account, don't worry about what's in the vaccine. — Ben Acker (@bnacker) December 14, 2020

if you date sagittarians willingly, do not worry about what's in the vaccine — ♥ brianna ♡ (@yungchipotle) December 14, 2020

if you kiss your dog on the mouth don't worry about what's in the vaccine — Memetaza (@memetazaa) December 12, 2020

if u find adam driver attractive do not worry about what's in the vaccine — jess (@only1interIude) December 14, 2020

James Crugnale

1. Tell Me Without Telling Me

The meme

Earlier this month, Twitter user @fluffyfitz tweeted, "tell me you're lgbt without telling me you're lgbt," a prompt many were eager to answer.

this is my earring collection pic.twitter.com/i1d5OEYdjm — 🍓fugo's fork🍓 (@bread_loaf_69) December 6, 2020

i was in the gifted program in elementary school — josephine ✿ price (@anarchotrans) December 6, 2020

pic.twitter.com/pGG9Rn4R1o — rosie the red nose reindeer (@cheesydoritoss) December 9, 2020

The "tell me" challenge went viral following @fluffyfitz's tweet, with Twitter and TikTok users asking others to share their opinions on a particular topic while avoiding any direct references to said topic.



Examples

The meme has been applied to various topics, including depression:

I wake up at 7am everyday but I don't leave bed til noon no matter what — frankie (@frankieplsrelax) December 15, 2020

I haven't put away my laundry in 2 months. I just have a basket for clean clothes and a basket for dirty clothes — Jared Kelly ⛄ (@jared_kelly742) December 15, 2020

i recently purchased a to go cup for wine so i can take it on dog walks — Rachel (@femaleredhead) December 15, 2020

And anxiety:

I never "have time" to get anything done around my apartment, but I've managed to rewatch all 16 seasons of Grey's Anatomy three times since the pandemic started 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Jess Seguire (@JessSeguire) December 14, 2020

I read my emails after I've sent them. Many times. With different voices and tones to make sure it sounds nice but assertive. I actually did the same with this post — Daniela (@Daniela41823445) December 15, 2020

I checked my mute button at least five times before the first three minutes of a meeting are even up. — Karla Andaluz (@klaegirl) December 15, 2020

I sign all of my emails "Thank you!" even tho I'm the one that just did a major favor / task most likely outside my scope of work — Rachel (@RSCantalupo) December 15, 2020

And comedians:

i spend a lot of time in bars that are struggling to stay in business. — stosh mikita (@freudmayweather) December 16, 2020

I hate people, yet if I don't get enough attention, I will die — Liz Thompson (@liztonicedtea) December 17, 2020

I haven't made an income in 8 years — jax dell'osso (@jaxdellosso) December 17, 2020

And finally, behaviors people do that suck:

I'm gonna reply without liking your tweet — PAUL G. AMATTI (@externaljew) December 16, 2020

after you tell me about something exciting you did, I say "oh that's nothing…" and tell my better story — itsokayokay (@okayayeokay) December 16, 2020

I get all my news from barstool — small tony (@tony_ferraro7) December 16, 2020

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

