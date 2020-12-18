I Think (S)he Did It But I Just Can't Prove It, $600 Stimmy And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got $600 stimmy, they finally cracked the Zodiac cipher, I think (s)he did it but I just can't prove it, tell me without telling me and if you have… do not worry about what's in the coronavirus vaccine.
5. They Finally Cracked The Zodiac Cipher
The meme
Last week a team of amateur codebreakers deciphered the 51-year-old message the Zodiac Killer sent the San Francisco Chronicle. This is how they did it. In the chilling note, the killer admits he is "not afraid of death."
Some Twitter users, however, had fun interpreting the so-called 340 cipher a bit differently.
Examples
Adwait Patil
4. $600 Stimmy
The meme
Nine months after the CARES Act delivered $1,200 checks to many Americans in response to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, Congress is finally on the verge of passing a new economic stimulus package that will again send checks to most Americans. Despite insufficient government assistance in the intervening months, however, the new stimulus checks are likely to be for just $600.
Some facts to put that into perspective: Almost 10 million more Americans are unemployed now compared to February. Over 9% of households are experiencing housing insecurity, and nearly 13% of households are experiencing food scarcity. And according to Moody's Analytics, nearly 12 million renters are more than $5,000 behind on rent and utilities.
Oh, but here's $600.
The laughable amount was the subject of a Twitter poll by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who asked followers if $600 for a second COVID check is enough.
It's also become fodder for memes, which have deemed it the "$600 stimmy." They'd be funnier were the situation facing many Americans not so utterly dire.
Examples
Jon-Michael Poff
3. I Think (S)he Did It, But I Just Can't Prove It
The meme
Late last week, Taylor Swift released another surprise album, her second of the year, called "evermore." It's as good as, if not better than, July's "folklore," but that's a separate conversation.
All you need to know to understand this meme is that one song on the album, "no body, no crime," is basically Taylor Swift's "Goodbye Earl": a swingin' song about avenging your friend by murdering her cheating husband. You know, as you do, because that's friendship. The song's choruses repeat the line "I think he did it, but I just can't prove it" — and then eventually subvert it to reflect the song's plot to that point: "They think she did it, but they just can't prove it."
It's catchy and it's applicable to more than just doing murders with your BFFs, so naturally it was an excellent candidate for a meme.
Examples
Crossing our fingers for more excellent Taylor-derived content with the release of her third album in five months, can't wait!!!
Molly Bradley
2. If You Have… Do Not Worry About What's In The Coronavirus Vaccine
The meme
The US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 vaccine, and people immediately rejoiced over what they believed was the light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic. But there were still some people voicing hesitation about getting it.
@myeshachou mocked these concerns by tweeting, "If your social security number is saved in your notes app you do not need to worry about the vaccine putting a chip in you."
The tweet spread like wildfire, and soon others were making similar jokes about things people had more to worry about than the COVID-19 vaccine.
Examples
James Crugnale
1. Tell Me Without Telling Me
The meme
Earlier this month, Twitter user @fluffyfitz tweeted, "tell me you're lgbt without telling me you're lgbt," a prompt many were eager to answer.
The "tell me" challenge went viral following @fluffyfitz's tweet, with Twitter and TikTok users asking others to share their opinions on a particular topic while avoiding any direct references to said topic.
Examples
The meme has been applied to various topics, including depression:
And anxiety:
And comedians:
And finally, behaviors people do that suck:
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
