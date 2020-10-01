The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

5. That Was The Worst Thing I've Ever Seen

The meme

There's no other way to put it: the presidential debate that happened on Tuesday night was a train wreck through and through. It was rife with interruptions and mud-slinging, not to mention a startling moment when Trump made a direct callout to the far-right group Proud Boys and asked them to "stand back and stand by." Many of the people who had the stomach to watch the debate agreed that it was one of the "worst things they've ever seen" — and on Twitter, people have been using the phrase as a jumping-off point to compare the debate with some of the most terrible experiences they've participated in.



Examples



That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen and I was in a community theatre production of CATS — steph (@stephliak) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote Tooth Fairy. https://t.co/lTReBUjDTW — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I've ever seen, and I wrote a video game adaptation. https://t.co/pom7rmeiSn — Justin Marks (@Justin_Marks_) September 30, 2020

It was the worst thing I've ever seen and I wrote The Cat In The Hat movie. — Alec Berg (@realalecberg) September 30, 2020

And perhaps the best of them all:

That debate was the worst thing I've ever seen & I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 30, 2020

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

4. Relationships Should Be 50/50

The meme

Finally! People are normalizing a healthy attitude about relationships: that they should be 50/50.

relationships should be 50/50 i exist and he is obsessed with me — loopz (@victorialoopz) September 25, 2020

To clarify: 50/50 about what is totally up to you and your boo. But generally speaking, anything goes.



Examples



A relationship should be 50/50.

You get crocs I get crocs — dani (@damdanii3) September 25, 2020

a relationship should be 50/50, he's a punk and she does ballet — abbie🐄 (@alright_abbie) September 26, 2020

a relationship should be 50/50. 50% phineas and 50% ferb — Vincent Martella (@VinMan17) September 25, 2020

a relationship should be 50/50, i be up in the gym just working on my fitness, and he is my witness — insane clown pumpkin (@doinkpatrol) September 29, 2020

a relationship should be 50/50. he wears yellow, i wear blue, we compete against each other on a giant inflatable obstacle course filmed for the BBC — ciara ✨ (@x__ciara__x) September 25, 2020

a relationship should be 50/50 i cooka the pasta they makea the sauce — wetbrain (@morebeoursthanu) September 25, 2020

Honestly, let people love who, and how, they love. It's frankly none of our business.

Molly Bradley

3. Did You Really Ever Experience NYC?

The meme

On Twitter, Young Denzel (@MarkB_LifeStyle) recently reminisced about late-night meals at Katz's Deli in New York's East Village, calling it a quintessential NYC experience after a night out. Naturally, New Yorkers chimed in with thoughts and opinions about this and other NYC rites of passage, and while some were mean, others took this as an opportunity to highlight similarly familiar Big Apple rituals.

If your never ate here after a late night in east village did you really ever experience NYC.. pic.twitter.com/7jdimMGHBU — Young Denzel (@MarkB_LifeStyle) September 28, 2020



Examples



NYers dont give af about that place https://t.co/uR3ciWma7e — Ashley (@ashleysflavin) September 28, 2020

The correct place to ask this about is the truly insane Delancey McDonald's https://t.co/aNnukYOQB2 — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) September 29, 2020

If you've never thrown up here did you ever really experience NYC.. pic.twitter.com/bVe38bdzUh — female joe pesci (@girrl_fieri) September 29, 2020

if you never walked into a bodega at 3:15am, tried to order a tuna melt then got told "no hot food" then bought a bag of KIND granola for $7.99 instead, then fell asleep after two handfuls, did you really ever experience NYC.. https://t.co/Ptr8WJjqxq — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) September 29, 2020

If you never bought an 8 ft long phone charger at Duane Reade in Midtown East while crying, did you ever really experience NYC… https://t.co/b5jw46A83v — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) September 29, 2020

Adwait Patil

2. Will You Shut Up, Man?

The meme

During Tuesday's presidential debate (panned as a "a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside of a train wreck") Joe Biden had a memorable exchange with Donald Trump, who kept interrupting him as he was trying to answer a question about the Supreme Court. The Democratic nominee frustratedly exclaimed, "Will you shut up, man?"

The quip summed up the feeling of many exasperated debate watchers, inspired the campaign to sell a "Will You Shut Up, Man?" T-shirt and spawned a meme format that netizens ran with.



Examples



James Crugnale

1. Now From The Top, Make It Drop

The meme

It's been a month and a half since, in another Memes, Ranked list, I called Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit song "WAP" the gift that keeps on giving. And here we are the first week of October with yet another wet and gushy cultural contribution. This time, people are pairing the lyrics "Now from the top / make it drop" with two images telling the story of an epic fall.

Atlantic

Here's hoping it's not the last "WAP" lyric to become a meme (looking at you, "I want you to touch that little dangly dang / that swang in the back of my throat").



Examples



now from the top, make it drop pic.twitter.com/JmVKYOtAi2 — twinkle toes (@preblondedaang) September 23, 2020

Now from the top make it drop pic.twitter.com/K10YA5DmbW — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) September 24, 2020

now from the top make it drop pic.twitter.com/iO0oCcMtVE — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) September 22, 2020

now from the top make it drop pic.twitter.com/BwMEGnsOsR — ze (@dolorestworld) September 22, 2020

now from the top make it drop pic.twitter.com/x0cVZGkNiP — lauren (@poehlsy) September 22, 2020

Jon-Michael Poff

