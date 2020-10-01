The Week's Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "That was the worst thing I've ever seen," "Relationships should be 50/50," "Did you really ever experience NYC?", "Will you shut up, Man?" and "Now from the top, make it drop."
5. That Was The Worst Thing I've Ever Seen
There's no other way to put it: the presidential debate that happened on Tuesday night was a train wreck through and through. It was rife with interruptions and mud-slinging, not to mention a startling moment when Trump made a direct callout to the far-right group Proud Boys and asked them to "stand back and stand by." Many of the people who had the stomach to watch the debate agreed that it was one of the "worst things they've ever seen" — and on Twitter, people have been using the phrase as a jumping-off point to compare the debate with some of the most terrible experiences they've participated in.
And perhaps the best of them all:
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
4. Relationships Should Be 50/50
Finally! People are normalizing a healthy attitude about relationships: that they should be 50/50.
To clarify: 50/50 about what is totally up to you and your boo. But generally speaking, anything goes.
Honestly, let people love who, and how, they love. It's frankly none of our business.
Molly Bradley
3. Did You Really Ever Experience NYC?
On Twitter, Young Denzel (@MarkB_LifeStyle) recently reminisced about late-night meals at Katz's Deli in New York's East Village, calling it a quintessential NYC experience after a night out. Naturally, New Yorkers chimed in with thoughts and opinions about this and other NYC rites of passage, and while some were mean, others took this as an opportunity to highlight similarly familiar Big Apple rituals.
Adwait Patil
2. Will You Shut Up, Man?
During Tuesday's presidential debate (panned as a "a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside of a train wreck") Joe Biden had a memorable exchange with Donald Trump, who kept interrupting him as he was trying to answer a question about the Supreme Court. The Democratic nominee frustratedly exclaimed, "Will you shut up, man?"
The quip summed up the feeling of many exasperated debate watchers, inspired the campaign to sell a "Will You Shut Up, Man?" T-shirt and spawned a meme format that netizens ran with.
James Crugnale
1. Now From The Top, Make It Drop
It's been a month and a half since, in another Memes, Ranked list, I called Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit song "WAP" the gift that keeps on giving. And here we are the first week of October with yet another wet and gushy cultural contribution. This time, people are pairing the lyrics "Now from the top / make it drop" with two images telling the story of an epic fall.
Here's hoping it's not the last "WAP" lyric to become a meme (looking at you, "I want you to touch that little dangly dang / that swang in the back of my throat").
Jon-Michael Poff
