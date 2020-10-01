👋 Welcome to Digg

The Week's Best Memes, Ranked
RELATIONSHIPS SHOULD BE 50/50

Digg

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "That was the worst thing I've ever seen," "Relationships should be 50/50," "Did you really ever experience NYC?", "Will you shut up, Man?" and "Now from the top, make it drop."

5. That Was The Worst Thing I've Ever Seen

The meme

There's no other way to put it: the presidential debate that happened on Tuesday night was a train wreck through and through. It was rife with interruptions and mud-slinging, not to mention a startling moment when Trump made a direct callout to the far-right group Proud Boys and asked them to "stand back and stand by." Many of the people who had the stomach to watch the debate agreed that it was one of the "worst things they've ever seen" — and on Twitter, people have been using the phrase as a jumping-off point to compare the debate with some of the most terrible experiences they've participated in.


Examples

And perhaps the best of them all:

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

4. Relationships Should Be 50/50

The meme

Finally! People are normalizing a healthy attitude about relationships: that they should be 50/50.

To clarify: 50/50 about what is totally up to you and your boo. But generally speaking, anything goes.


Examples

Honestly, let people love who, and how, they love. It's frankly none of our business.

Molly Bradley

3. Did You Really Ever Experience NYC?

The meme

On Twitter, Young Denzel (@MarkB_LifeStyle) recently reminisced about late-night meals at Katz's Deli in New York's East Village, calling it a quintessential NYC experience after a night out. Naturally, New Yorkers chimed in with thoughts and opinions about this and other NYC rites of passage, and while some were mean, others took this as an opportunity to highlight similarly familiar Big Apple rituals.


Examples

Adwait Patil

2. Will You Shut Up, Man?

The meme

During Tuesday's presidential debate (panned as a "a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside of a train wreck") Joe Biden had a memorable exchange with Donald Trump, who kept interrupting him as he was trying to answer a question about the Supreme Court. The Democratic nominee frustratedly exclaimed, "Will you shut up, man?"

The quip summed up the feeling of many exasperated debate watchers, inspired the campaign to sell a "Will You Shut Up, Man?" T-shirt and spawned a meme format that netizens ran with.


Examples

View this post on Instagram

Nope.

A post shared by Scary Mommy (@scarymommy) on

View this post on Instagram

"Look, Mustapha, I want to maintain my 4.79 rating so I'll tread carefully here but did you not see me do the 'AirPod in ear then immediately look out the window pensive' routine? I literally practice this shit in the mirror bro and can do it faster than Mercedes Formula 1 changes a tyre. I mean, come on bro, you must have been driving this Escalade for some time now judging by your magazine, gum and Sirius FM curation. When the customer IMMEDIATELY puts in the AirPods then jerks the neck towards the window, gazing out onto the street as if questioning the meaning of life – that means we don't wanna talk, like not at all. I'm just out here trying to listen to Rap Caviar and I keep having to take my pods out to answer questions about whether my last name is of middle-eastern origin. Come on Mustapha, you know better than that bro. In any other setting I might entertain a couple seconds of you talking about how you used to be a millionaire but then 2008 hit and now you drive people around for fun BUT BRO come on, I'm listening to Lil Baby and it's as if you spittin bars with him; that's not a vibe my man. Let me just clarify again, I'm all about that 5 star life and I will bless you with the "cinq etoiles" if you return the favor for your boy but the talking has got to stop, ok compadre? Salam alaykum brother."

A post shared by SUPER SLUTTY SNAKE 🐍 (@supersluttysnake) on

James Crugnale

1. Now From The Top, Make It Drop

The meme

It's been a month and a half since, in another Memes, Ranked list, I called Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit song "WAP" the gift that keeps on giving. And here we are the first week of October with yet another wet and gushy cultural contribution. This time, people are pairing the lyrics "Now from the top / make it drop" with two images telling the story of an epic fall.

Atlantic

Here's hoping it's not the last "WAP" lyric to become a meme (looking at you, "I want you to touch that little dangly dang / that swang in the back of my throat").


Examples

Jon-Michael Poff

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank "I made a new friend" from "Donnie Darko," Da Vinky, "Among Us" and every straight couple in Brooklyn.

