👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Every Day I Do My Silly Little Tasks, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
SILLY LITTLE LIVES

Digg

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Amy Coney Barrett's blank notepad, this can't be the same brain, every day I do my silly little tasks, and the iPhone 12 looks like an iPhone.

4. The iPhone 12 Looks Like An iPhone 5

The meme

To much anticipation, Apple officially unveiled their iPhone 12 lineup earlier this week. The company trumpeted the announcement as "ushering in a new era for the world's best smartphone," new versions of which now boast a dual-lens rear camera, an A14 bionic chip and 5G connectivity,

However, Apple fans had a sinking feeling that they'd seen this phone before.

Inspired, many made fun of the new phone's familiar squared design as being a rerun of the classic iPhone 5 model.


Examples

James Crugnale

The meme

3. This Can't Be The Same Brain

Do you ever look back on your accomplishments and think how impossible they would be for you now? (For me, it's long division.) Enter a brilliant new meme that perfectly sums up our fading brilliance: "This can't be the same brain," people say in disbelief, "that I used to [insert accomplishment here]." For many, it's certain academic tasks or intellectual pursuits; for others, it's, well, memorizing all the lyrics to Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass."


Examples

Jon-Michael Poff

2. Amy Coney Barrett's Blank Notepad

The meme

Earlier this week during Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing, a moment went viral when Barrett showed that she would be answering lawmakers' questions without the use of a single note (though perhaps she could have used a reminder when asked about the freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment). 

Photos of Barrett holding up the notepad and smiling circulated on social media, with many of the images being modified by people of different political affiliations to poke fun at opposing viewpoints and parties.


Examples

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

1. Every Day I Do My Silly Little Tasks

The meme

This one's bleak, but honestly... things are bleak. It's been going around for a while, and you might recognize it from earlier in the year in its inspirational-poster form:

People have been editing this image for a while now, overwriting words with ones they feel more aptly suit their situations. This week, though, the meme rose in popularity on Twitter, where — very fittingly — rather than going to the trouble of editing the meme in its photo format, people have given up and are just typing out their versions of how they go about their silly little lives. Some of the memes on Twitter get a little dark vis-à-vis glibness around mental health issues, but most of them are simply bleak, yet relatable.


Examples

Anyway! That's all we've got for now as we go on our silly little apps to round up silly little memes. Sometimes silliness is all we've got to keep us going.

Molly Bradley

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank Claudia Conway, the fly on Mike Pence's head during the VP debate, feeling really good, "Emily in Paris" and how it started/how it ended.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

DIGG PICKS | AFFILIATE

amazon.com

Including garlic herb, smoky bourbon, garlic pepper, chipotle pepper, cayenne pepper, whiskey habanero and ghost pepper hot sauces, this well-reviewed collection is the perfect gift for the hot head in your life.

GAS AGAIN

59 diggs theatlantic.com

Homes with gas stoves can contain approximately 50 to 400 percent higher concentrations of NO2 than homes with electric stoves, often resulting in levels of indoor air pollution that would be illegal outdoors.

HOW THE MIGHTY HAS FALLEN

18 diggs propublica.org

How the world's greatest public health organization was brought to its knees by a virus, the president and the capitulation of its own leaders, causing damage that could last much longer than the coronavirus.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample