Every Day I Do My Silly Little Tasks, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Amy Coney Barrett's blank notepad, this can't be the same brain, every day I do my silly little tasks, and the iPhone 12 looks like an iPhone.

4. The iPhone 12 Looks Like An iPhone 5

The meme

To much anticipation, Apple officially unveiled their iPhone 12 lineup earlier this week. The company trumpeted the announcement as "ushering in a new era for the world's best smartphone," new versions of which now boast a dual-lens rear camera, an A14 bionic chip and 5G connectivity,

However, Apple fans had a sinking feeling that they'd seen this phone before.

why does the iphone 12 look like an iphone 5 with the iphone 11 camera pic.twitter.com/4JXlCyULTD — celia ♡ 🐷 (@greenterracotta) October 13, 2020

Inspired, many made fun of the new phone's familiar squared design as being a rerun of the classic iPhone 5 model.



Examples



extremely here for apple realizing they peaked with the iPhone 5#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/cAkl12fhdQ — patrick. (@imPatrickT) October 13, 2020

iPhone 5 with full screen and they slap that 2 camera and call it iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/8S3GkkU7Wd — Reyhan Rum's (@demitzzzz) October 13, 2020

iPhone 5 seeing iPhone 12 being unveiled!#iPhone12 pic.twitter.com/TC7DETNwGl — Yogesh Jadhav (@theyogeshjadhav) October 13, 2020

iPhone 12: can I copy off you?

iPhone 5: sure but just change it up a bit so it doesn't look obvious



iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/LpJoFlwnJ5 — aly🎃 (@aly_mov) October 13, 2020

James Crugnale

The meme

3. This Can't Be The Same Brain

Do you ever look back on your accomplishments and think how impossible they would be for you now? (For me, it's long division.) Enter a brilliant new meme that perfectly sums up our fading brilliance: "This can't be the same brain," people say in disbelief, "that I used to [insert accomplishment here]." For many, it's certain academic tasks or intellectual pursuits; for others, it's, well, memorizing all the lyrics to Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass."



Examples



this can't be the same brain I used to memorize nicki minaj super bass — tammy (@undoritoes) October 13, 2020

this can't be the same brain i was using to read 750 page novels in 3 days during middle school — a. (@brownboklit) October 12, 2020

This can't be the same brain I was using to create tumblr custom HTML's 🧐 — malaya (@accessforbidden) October 12, 2020

this can't be the same brain I used to read the entire twilight saga in a week — ᴛᴡɪʟɪɢʜᴛ ʀᴇɴᴀɪssᴀɴᴄᴇ (@twilightreborn) October 14, 2020

This can't be the same brain I was using to terraform my Animal Crossing island back in March — Laz (@LazACNH) October 13, 2020

Jon-Michael Poff

2. Amy Coney Barrett's Blank Notepad

The meme

Earlier this week during Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing, a moment went viral when Barrett showed that she would be answering lawmakers' questions without the use of a single note (though perhaps she could have used a reminder when asked about the freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment).

Cornyn: "Most of us have multiple notebooks & notes & books & things like that in front of us. Can you hold up what youve been referring to in answering our questions?"



ACB: <Holds up blank notebook>



Cornyn: "Is there anything on it?"



ACB: "The letterhead that says US Senate." pic.twitter.com/EJ2Wn1hj59 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 13, 2020

Photos of Barrett holding up the notepad and smiling circulated on social media, with many of the images being modified by people of different political affiliations to poke fun at opposing viewpoints and parties.



Examples



What ACB was REALLY doing with her notepad. pic.twitter.com/BzkJXPZF0q — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) October 13, 2020

Unlike Joe Biden, Amy Coney Barrett doesn't need notes or a teleprompter to remember her positions. https://t.co/AVA5OOmTVp — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 13, 2020

What Amy Coney Barrett's notepad should really say. #SCOTUShearing pic.twitter.com/pgJuKmDBHb — Sierra Club (@SierraClub) October 13, 2020

We just saw Judge Amy Coney Barrett's notes, and couldn't believe what she wrote! 😏 #FillTheSeat pic.twitter.com/AF0XuxE6XJ — Republican Party of Kentucky (@KYGOP) October 13, 2020

Judge Amy Coney Barrett holds up photo of her brain scan. pic.twitter.com/vUP5x8B8wM — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 13, 2020

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

1. Every Day I Do My Silly Little Tasks

The meme

This one's bleak, but honestly... things are bleak. It's been going around for a while, and you might recognize it from earlier in the year in its inspirational-poster form:

People have been editing this image for a while now, overwriting words with ones they feel more aptly suit their situations. This week, though, the meme rose in popularity on Twitter, where — very fittingly — rather than going to the trouble of editing the meme in its photo format, people have given up and are just typing out their versions of how they go about their silly little lives. Some of the memes on Twitter get a little dark vis-à-vis glibness around mental health issues, but most of them are simply bleak, yet relatable.



Examples



Everyday I read my silly little emails for my silly little job and drink my silly little coffee — Spooky JavaSok (@JavaSokSleeve) October 13, 2020

every day i do my silly little assignments towards my silly little degree — Gråçë (@garrcie) October 6, 2020

every day i play my silly little red dead redemption and day dream about living in my silly little late 1800's time period — athena (@hennigansstead) October 11, 2020

Everyday I smoke my silly little weed and have my silly little existential crisis — evil care bear (@sub__twat) October 12, 2020

Anyway! That's all we've got for now as we go on our silly little apps to round up silly little memes. Sometimes silliness is all we've got to keep us going.

Molly Bradley

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank Claudia Conway, the fly on Mike Pence's head during the VP debate, feeling really good, "Emily in Paris" and how it started/how it ended.