Every Day I Do My Silly Little Tasks, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Amy Coney Barrett's blank notepad, this can't be the same brain, every day I do my silly little tasks, and the iPhone 12 looks like an iPhone.
4. The iPhone 12 Looks Like An iPhone 5
The meme
To much anticipation, Apple officially unveiled their iPhone 12 lineup earlier this week. The company trumpeted the announcement as "ushering in a new era for the world's best smartphone," new versions of which now boast a dual-lens rear camera, an A14 bionic chip and 5G connectivity,
However, Apple fans had a sinking feeling that they'd seen this phone before.
Inspired, many made fun of the new phone's familiar squared design as being a rerun of the classic iPhone 5 model.
Examples
James Crugnale
The meme
3. This Can't Be The Same Brain
Do you ever look back on your accomplishments and think how impossible they would be for you now? (For me, it's long division.) Enter a brilliant new meme that perfectly sums up our fading brilliance: "This can't be the same brain," people say in disbelief, "that I used to [insert accomplishment here]." For many, it's certain academic tasks or intellectual pursuits; for others, it's, well, memorizing all the lyrics to Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass."
Examples
Jon-Michael Poff
2. Amy Coney Barrett's Blank Notepad
The meme
Earlier this week during Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing, a moment went viral when Barrett showed that she would be answering lawmakers' questions without the use of a single note (though perhaps she could have used a reminder when asked about the freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment).
Photos of Barrett holding up the notepad and smiling circulated on social media, with many of the images being modified by people of different political affiliations to poke fun at opposing viewpoints and parties.
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
1. Every Day I Do My Silly Little Tasks
The meme
This one's bleak, but honestly... things are bleak. It's been going around for a while, and you might recognize it from earlier in the year in its inspirational-poster form:
People have been editing this image for a while now, overwriting words with ones they feel more aptly suit their situations. This week, though, the meme rose in popularity on Twitter, where — very fittingly — rather than going to the trouble of editing the meme in its photo format, people have given up and are just typing out their versions of how they go about their silly little lives. Some of the memes on Twitter get a little dark vis-à-vis glibness around mental health issues, but most of them are simply bleak, yet relatable.
Examples
Anyway! That's all we've got for now as we go on our silly little apps to round up silly little memes. Sometimes silliness is all we've got to keep us going.
